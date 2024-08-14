Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Dr.Friend Puppy
Dr.Friend Puppy, Exhibits at Global Pet Show, Targeting Overseas Markets

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Aug 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The premium sleep and healthcare brand Dr.Friend's pet sleep care product, Dr.Friend Puppy (owned by World Home Doctor Corp.), will be actively targeting overseas markets from the second half of the year.

Dr.Friend Puppy will participate in the SUPER ZOO in Las Vegas, USA from August 14-16 to actively promote Dr.Friend's unique sleep & healthcare technology.

SUPER ZOO is one of the most established and prestigious pet industry trade shows in North America. It has been held since 1950, and it is considered the largest pet industry show in North America. It continues to be one of the most productive and vibrant shows yearly.

Following CES2024 in January and IHS2024 in March, Dr.Friend Puppy will participate in Super Zoo to introduce its unique pet sleep care technology and pet humanization philosophy to pet industry stakeholders around the world.

In particular, Dr.Friend Puppy is a pet-specific sleep care product that incorporates Dr.Friend's sleep care technology, such as grounding technology and natural material technology. This has the advantage of harmonizing the natural characteristics of pets that are healthiest when they are in nature with the characteristics of their living environment.

Dr.Friend's core natural functional material technologies, such as charcoal wool with antibacterial properties and natural wool, are optimally proportioned to enhance pet sleep care without using chemicals such as memory foam, so pets can feel comfortable and stable sleeping environments every day.

In addition, a water-repellent technology that coats a thin film on top of the fabric tissue is also applied to prevent contaminants that may occur due to the nature of the pet's living environment from penetrating the surface of the fabric, making it more hygienic and convenient to use.

By compensating for the disadvantage of sharing the same living environment as the owner, such as an apartment, pet grounding allows pets to get enough natural interaction in the comfort of their home.

Dr.Friend will highlight various uniqueness and differentiation of Dr.Friend Puppy, such as realizing the value of pet humanization to ultimately maintain health, prevent various diseases, and reduce medical costs.

"Dr.Friend's grounding and natural material technology continues to gain scientific credibility through anti-inflammatory and stress relief studies that we have been conducting since 2018," said Kim Ji Youn, CEO of Dr.Friend, who is participating in the exhibition. "In particular, the stress relief effect paper published in Biomedicines, an SCI-level journal, is showing high interest among animal healthcare professionals such as US veterinarians."

She also said, "As we are currently discussing clinical trials with domestic and foreign medical organizations to help improve pets' health, we will actively promote the advantages of our sleep care technology and healthcare principles to expand cooperation opportunities with various buyers and partners."

After the Super Zoo exhibition, Dr.Friend Puppy will also participate in Pet Fair Asia, August 21-25 in Shanghai, China, expanding its growth strategy to the Asia Pacific region.

Pet Fair Asia is Asia's largest international pet products exhibition, and along with the Super Zoo, it is one of the world's largest and most influential pet shows.

This year's event will be the largest since its inception in 1997, and Dr.Friend will present its authentic sleep &healthcare value and technology to more than 100,000 buyers and visitors, exploring opportunities to expand sales and establish strategic partnerships.

About Dr. Friend

Dr. Friend is a sleep care functional bedding brand that combines ergonomic functions and premium materials. It was created through continuous research and development for a long period of time to realize a safe and stable sleeping environment and to satisfy customers at all times.

Source: Dr.Friend Puppy

