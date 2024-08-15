Melbourne, Australia--(ACN Newswire - August 14, 2024) - Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to be participating in the Sharewise Webinar to be held today, Thursday August 15th, from 1:30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

President & CEO Sam Spring will provide investors and shareholders an update on Kincora's asset portfolio, partner and corporate strategy outlining recent milestones, upcoming catalysts and with the opportunity for Q&A. A copy of the presentation is available at: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2305/220005_664006_kincora_copper_participation_in_the_sharewise_webinar.pdf

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom. Registration is free and available at:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1917231614965/WN_3nN-VZ0lRpucefIyqLI2AA

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event on Kincora's website (https://kincoracopper.com/interviews/ ) and Sharewise's YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@sharewiseau ).

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

About Kincora Copper Limited

Kincora is dual listed on the ASX and TSX-V (ticker "KCC") and is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-class copper-gold discoveries. The company recently executed four agreements that unlock up to A$60 million in multiple year partner funding. Further new projects that offer a clear value path and targeted partnerships are proposed.

Kincora's portfolio includes district scale landholdings and scalable drill-ready targets in both Australia and Mongolia's leading porphyry belts, the Macquarie Arc and Southern Gobi, respectively, and, the Company is targeting initial exposure to 10,000m of drilling in the next 6-month before ramping up to over 30,000 metres pa of drilling.

For more information please visit Kincora's website at www.kincoracopper.com.

