Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 16, 2024
Friday, 16 August 2024, 02:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
"Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck and the Maritime Silk Road" exhibition opens

HONG KONG, Aug 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The opening ceremony of the exhibition entitled "Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck and the Maritime Silk Road", co-organised by the Development Bureau (DEVB), the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, was held on August 15. Featuring artefacts discovered from Nanhai I, an ocean-going merchant ship, and relevant artefacts from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the exhibition showcases the role of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area on the Maritime Silk Road.  

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn; Deputy Director of Art Exhibitions China Ms Zhou Yu; the President of the Guangdong Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, Ms Cao Jin; and the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Cheang Kai-meng.

Nanhai I was a merchant ship of the Southern Song dynasty. Its shipwreck was salvaged in 2007 and is the most complete ancient ocean-going merchant ship discovered through archaeological excavation to date. A large collection of artefacts was discovered from Nanhai I, mainly porcelain, bronzeware, ironware, gold, silverware, lacquerware and woodenware. The quantities, shapes, craftsmanship and forms of the artefacts are rare among the archaeological finds of the Southern Song dynasty. Archaeologists believe that Nanhai I might have sunk along the maritime route from Guangdong to the South China Sea in the 10th year of the Chunxi reign (1183) of the Southern Song dynasty or shortly afterwards.  

Among the 255 items of exhibits are artefacts discovered from Nanhai I, including a brown glazed jar with four lugs and stamped with the Chinese characters “Chun Xi Shi Nian” (i.e. the 10th year of the Chunxi reign) from the Nanhai kiln; a qingbai glazed foliated bowl with stamped plum blossom pattern from the Jingdezhen kiln; a green glazed ogee-shaped foliated dish with incised lotus pattern from the Longquan kiln; a necklace with gold chain and rhinoceros horn-shaped cone ornaments; and a gem-set hollow gold bracelet. Also on display are relevant exhibits unearthed from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, including the bottom fragment of a qingbai glazed bowl with inked Chinese characters “Gong Shi” (i.e. envoy) from the Hutian kiln of the Song dynasty from the site of the Nanyue Kingdom Palace in Guangzhou; a yellowish-green glazed jar with six lugs and dragon pattern of the Song dynasty from the site of the former Sacred Hill in Hong Kong; and a blue-and-white kendi with elephant head shaped spout from the Jingdezhen kiln of the Ming dynasty from the site of St. Paul's College in Macao.

The exhibition will run at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre, Kowloon Park, Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, from August 16 to February 12 next year. Admission is free. A short video about the preparation of the exhibition is available on the website of the Antiquities and Monuments Office of the DEVB (www.amo.gov.hk/en/news/index_id_153.html?year=2024).  

The exhibition entitled “Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck
and the Maritime Silk Road” opened on August 15. Photo shows the Secretary
for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (second right); the Deputy Director
of Art Exhibitions China, Ms Zhou Yu (second left); the President of
Guangdong Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology,
Ms Cao Jin (first right); and the Vice President of the Cultural
Affairs Bureau of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative
Region, Mr Cheang Kai-meng (first left), officiating at the opening ceremony.
The exhibition entitled “Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck
and the Maritime Silk Road” opened on August 15. Photo shows the Secretary
for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (first left), the Deputy Director
of Art Exhibitions China, Ms Zhou Yu (third right), and the Vice
President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Government
of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Cheang Kai-meng
(second right) touring the exhibition.
The exhibition entitled “Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck
and the Maritime Silk Road” opened on August 15. Photo shows the
Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (first left), the Deputy
Director of Art Exhibitions China, Ms Zhou Yu (second left), and the
Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Government of the
Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Cheang Kai-meng (third left)
touring the exhibition.
Brown glazed jar with four lugs and stamped Chinese
characters “Chun Xi Shi Nian” (i.e. the tenth year
of the Chunxi reign) from Nanhai kiln. The inscription
on the jar is crucial for determining when the
"Nanhai I" sank.
Gem-set hollow gold bracelet with sophisticated techniques of Southern
Song dynasty (1127-1279) unearthed at “Nanhai I”, similar
artefacts were also found at Riyadh, Saudi Arabi.
Green glazed ogee-shaped foliated dish with incised lotus pattern of
Southern Song dynasty (1127-1279) from Longquan kiln unearthed at “Nanhai I”.

 




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Trade Shows, Travel & Tourism
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Japan Buys Two SeaGuardians From GA-ASI  
Aug 16, 2024 05:00 HKT/SGT
"Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck and the Maritime Silk Road" exhibition opens  
Aug 16, 2024 02:13 HKT/SGT
WL Delicious Announced 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 16, 2024 00:26 HKT/SGT
The 34th Food Expo opens today  
Aug 16, 2024 00:24 HKT/SGT
Fourth Paradigm Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 15, 2024 23:35 HKT/SGT
Yuexiu REIT Maintains Overall Operation Stability, Achieving Revenue at Over RMB1 Billion  
Aug 15, 2024 23:15 HKT/SGT
SMI Vantage Limited invests in the Whisky Cask Club  
Aug 15, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
An Asian Company Achieves Breakthrough in the Key Technology of Ac-225 Preparation  
Aug 15, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Genes Tech Group Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 15, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
AsiaMedic continues growth streak with 23% increase in revenue for First Half ended 30 June 2024  
Aug 15, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia 2024
22   August
Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       