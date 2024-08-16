

CANBERA, AUSTRALIA, Aug 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CISO Canberra invites cyber security professionals to explore the critical role of public sector cyber security in protecting the public and driving transformative leadership strategies for delivering the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy.



The tech demo exhibition will showcase cutting-edge services and innovations driving change in the cybersecurity landscape. InfoSec leaders will share their strategic insights in no-nonsense talks, providing valuable substance over empty rhetoric. Key themes include: STRENGTH IN UNITY: Building robust shields against cyber threats by navigating the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy to be the most secured nation.

AWARENESS, EMPOWERMENT, & COORDINATION: Maturing cyber security culture through collective responsibility and collaborative efforts for enhanced resilience.

PROACTIVE GRC MANAGEMENT: Integrating Zero Trust and evaluating risks in supply chains, data and AI to empower decision making at the pace of innovation.

MODERNISING THREAT DETECTION & RESPONSE: Embracing cutting-edge technologies and strategies to advance security, integrity and resilience capabilities. CISO Canberra 2024 is an essential event for those looking to advance their knowledge and network within the cybersecurity community. Join us at the Canberra Rex Hotel on 14 November 2024 for an event that promises to inspire and empower. Use the code ACNNEWS20 for 20% off the ticket price. Register here: https://bit.ly/4dqzPfb Visit website: https://ciso-bris.coriniumintelligence.com/ About Corinium Intelligence



Corinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success. Media Contact:

Claudia Peixoto, Marketing Manager

claudia.peixoto@coriniumgroup.com





