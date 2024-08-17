Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, August 17, 2024
Friday, 16 August 2024, 15:59 HKT/SGT
Source: Corinium
Overcome Cybersecurity Challenges in the Financial Services Industry at CISO FSI ANZ Online

BRISBANE, AUS, Aug 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CISO FSI ANZ 2024 invites cybersecurity professionals in the Financial Services Industry to join this free virtual event designed to inspire and share intelligence. The online gathering will cover everything from cyber strategy, risk management, governance, program and incident management, leadership, to enabling business growth.

CISO FSI ANZ offers a unique opportunity to expand your knowledge and find ways to avoid cyber threats in the FSI industry. Benchmark your strategies with peers and learn how to get buy-in and collaboration in your projects across the board.

Key topics include:

  • Strategies to advance your company’s cyber security maturity models
  • How to align cyber risk management with the company's goals
  • Complying with APRA regulations in Australia and MBIE in New Zealand
  • The impacts of the privacy act reform in information security
  • Successful practices to mitigate the increase of third-party risks
  • Bridging the talent gap by investing in culture, education and training
  • Navigating the “AI high” by leveraging its benefits while minimising its risks

CISO FSI ANZ is an essential online event for those looking to advance their knowledge and network within the cybersecurity community. Join us on 12 September 2024 at 10 AM AEDT or 12 PM NZT.

It’s free! Register now: https://bit.ly/4dpyOUY

Visit website: https://ciso-fsi-anz.coriniumintelligence.com/

About Corinium Intelligence

Corinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success.

Media Contact:
Claudia Peixoto, Marketing Manager
claudia.peixoto@coriniumgroup.com




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

