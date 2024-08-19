KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With rapid HR advancements on the horizon, Rockbird Media is just in time to announce the 16th edition of the HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting, taking place on September 24, 2024, at Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event, themed “Advancing into the Nexus of Human and Technology,” will be a crucial platform for addressing the evolving role of technology in HR.





As Malaysia’s HR Technology market is poised for a significant 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, this year’s gathering will focus on equipping HR professionals with strategies to integrate cutting-edge tools and bridge the technological skill gap. Attendees will explore methods to enhance operational efficiency, boost employee engagement, and optimize legacy systems with modern technology.

One in a series of successful HR Strategy Meetings across Southeast Asia, its 16th edition will emphasize the urgent need for HR leaders to strategically adapt to technological advancements, providing a unique opportunity to engage with industry experts, share best practices, and prepare for the future.

The event will feature keynote addresses, interactive breakout sessions, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings, designed to offer actionable insights and foster networking among over 100+ CHROs and HR leaders from various industries.

