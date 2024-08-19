Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Rockbird media
Rockbird Media Unveils 16th HR Leaders and HR Tech Strategy Meeting: 'Advancing into the Nexus of Human and Technology' in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With rapid HR advancements on the horizon, Rockbird Media is just in time to announce the 16th edition of the HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting, taking place on September 24, 2024, at Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event, themed “Advancing into the Nexus of Human and Technology,” will be a crucial platform for addressing the evolving role of technology in HR.

As Malaysia’s HR Technology market is poised for a significant 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, this year’s gathering will focus on equipping HR professionals with strategies to integrate cutting-edge tools and bridge the technological skill gap. Attendees will explore methods to enhance operational efficiency, boost employee engagement, and optimize legacy systems with modern technology.

One in a series of successful HR Strategy Meetings across Southeast Asia, its 16th edition will emphasize the urgent need for HR leaders to strategically adapt to technological advancements, providing a unique opportunity to engage with industry experts, share best practices, and prepare for the future.

The event will feature keynote addresses, interactive breakout sessions, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings, designed to offer actionable insights and foster networking among over 100+ CHROs and HR leaders from various industries.

For more information, including registration details, the in-depth agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit: https://rockbirdmedia.com/all_b2b/hrmy2024/

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

Media contact:
annjubelle@rockbirdmedia.com




Source: Rockbird media
Sectors: Trade Shows, HR
