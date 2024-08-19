Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Rockbird media
Retail Revolution in the Age of AI: Rockbird Media Launches 12th Retail and E-Commerce Summit Asia in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - A clear testament to the success of its past editions, Rockbird Media is thrilled to announce the 12th Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia, set to unfold on September 26, 2024, at the One Farrer Hotel in Singapore. Themed “Retail Revolution: The Limitless Growth in the Age of AI,” this premier event is poised to dive deep into the seismic shifts reshaping the retail and e-commerce landscape.

Despite its smaller population compared to regional neighbors, Singapore is on track to achieve a remarkable US$5,901 million in retail and e-commerce revenue by 2024. This impressive growth highlights the city-state's burgeoning role in the global digital economy and underscores the urgent need for businesses to adapt and thrive in this dynamic environment.

The summit will offer an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to explore the latest trends and technologies driving the retail revolution. Attendees will benefit from keynote presentations, interactive breakout sessions, and panel discussions featuring leading experts. Personalized agendas, 1-on-1 meetings, and vibrant networking sessions will also be integral to the event, ensuring that each participant gains actionable insights and valuable connections.

Singapore stands at the forefront of e-commerce innovation, and this summit will provide crucial insights into harnessing AI and technology for limitless growth, bringing together 100+ industry leaders and experts to shape the future of retail.

For more information, including registration details, the in-depth agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit https://rockbirdmedia.com/all_b2b/resa-singapore-2024/.

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

Media contact:
annjubelle@rockbirdmedia.com




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Trade Shows, Retail & eCommerce
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

