  Monday, August 19, 2024
Monday, 19 August 2024, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: The Perse School (Singapore)
The Perse School (Singapore) to Launch New Campus in 2025

SINGAPORE, Aug 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Perse School (Singapore) (TPSS) has won the tender conducted by the Economic Development Board (EDB) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in the first half of 2024 to provide foreign system education on the site at 58 Chestnut Drive.

Under new leadership, led by CEO Johan Stromsater and school principal, Daniel Cross, TPSS targets a launch on the new campus in January 2025 with a future-focused Cambridge curriculum to equip students with academic, critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills. TPSS is working towards ERF registration, and subject to regulatory approval, will open to students from 3-11 years of age from January 2025 and extend to include 12-18 years of age from 2026. This development marks the beginning of an exciting phase for TPSS as the new management seeks to offer a blend of British academic excellence, co-curricular opportunities, and pastoral care for students with fees starting at $22,750 per year.

"We are excited to bring The Perse's long-standing tradition of excellence to the International School sector in Singapore at a fee level that will make a top tier British education attainable," says Johan Stromsater, CEO of TPSS. “Our mission is to nurture happiness and success among our students, and we are committed to developing a diverse student community and an inspiring educational environment where every student can thrive."

“Singapore’s diverse and high-quality selection of Foreign System Schools enhances our competitiveness as an attractive location for international companies and global talent. The Perse School (Singapore) will add to the landscape and serve the varied education needs of expatriate families here,” said Ms Ho Weng Si, Senior Vice President, Industry Manpower Development, EDB.

The leadership team comprises:

  • Johan Stromsater: CEO of Futuris Education and now CEO of TPSS, previously served as CEO of the Canadian International School in Singapore.
  • Daniel Cross: Founding Principal of TPSS, is relocating to Singapore from Cambridge after 24 years at The Perse School Cambridge, most recently as Senior Deputy Head. "I am thrilled to bring the rich traditions and academic excellence of The Perse School to Singapore. We aim to provide a world-class education that blends academic rigour with a modern, future-focused skills curriculum."
  • Kephren Sherry will be the Head of Pelicans (Early years) and Junior School, with 28 years in education and 12 years in the international school system. "Joining The Perse School Singapore is an incredible opportunity to shape the future of education for thousands of children."

Innovative Curriculum

TPSS will offer a comprehensive education from early years (3 years) to senior school (18 years). The school's curriculum will prepare students holistically for the challenges and opportunities of the future, equipping students with academic rigour, critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills. The Pelican Junior and Senior programs will follow the International Cambridge curriculum until iGCSE, with Years 12 and 13 adopting the International Baccalaureate (IB). The curriculum will have a strong emphasis on STEM subjects and bilingual programs, and will also integrate skills such as robotics, coding, and entrepreneurship into the core timetable.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The new campus will be located at 58 Chestnut Drive, the former site of Chestnut Drive Secondary School. The campus is undergoing significant renovations to create a state-of-the-art learning environment, with facilities that will include modern classrooms, a multi-purpose sports field, and specialised arts, music, and drama learning spaces. The first phase of the development is expected to be completed in time for the school opening in January 2025, with further development phases planned outside of school term time throughout 2025.

Mission and Values of The Perse School Singapore

TPSS is under licence from The Perse School Cambridge International who will closely support the schools design and setup. With over 400 years of British academic excellence and heritage, the setup will be guided by a commitment towards academic excellence, extracurricular activity, and pastoral care to nurture well-rounded students. This is underpinned by The Perse core values of Endeavour, Intellectual Curiosity, Breadth and Balance, and Care for One Another and the Environment.

Ed Elliott, Head of The Perse School Cambridge, remarks: "The close collaboration between our campuses will ensure the consistent delivery of The Perse's high standards and values. In a typical year, 40-50 Perse Cambridge pupils will receive offers from Oxford or Cambridge Universities. Perse Cambridge students received a combined 718 university offers this year, including 589 from the UK's prestigious Russell Group universities. Our success in university placements stems from an excellent academic education, complemented by our commitment to individual personal development through extracurricular programs like our Perse Exploration Society. These initiatives prepare students for further education, employment and adult life. Offering pathways to higher education and careers has been a hallmark of The Perse for centuries, and we aspire to extend these opportunities to our students in Singapore."

A bank of imagery available for media use, including the leadership team, can be found on this drive link.

About The Perse School (Singapore)

The Perse School (Singapore), owned and operated by Future Education PTE LTD, offers an outstanding education affiliated with The Perse School Cambridge International. Perse Singapore's focus is on academic excellence, extracurricular activity, and pastoral care to nurture rounded students. Our core values—Endeavour, Intellectual Curiosity, Breadth and Balance, and One Another and the Environment—guide and shape the school's culture.

About The Perse School Cambridge

The Perse School offers an excellent academic education complemented by extracurricular programs like the Perse Exploration Society. For more details, visit www.perse.co.uk.

Contact: knsawtell@perse.co.uk  or sdarmitage@perse.co.uk

Contact Information:
For media enquiries or more information, please email Contact@perse.com.sg

Social Media Links:

For more information, please visit www.perse.com.sg




