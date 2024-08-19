Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
BankPozitif's Chairman Dr. Erkan Kork: Turkiye Will Continue to Attract Qualified Investments

ISTANBUL, August 19, 2024 (ACN Newswire) - Türkiye received $4.7 billion in international direct investment in the first six months of this year. The Netherlands, the USA, Germany, Ireland, Norway, and the United Kingdom were the countries from which Türkiye received the most investment capital.

BankPozitif's Chairman, Dr. Erkan Kork

Commenting on the issue, BankPozitif Chairman Dr. Erkan Kork stated that despite the global decline in international direct investments, Türkiye has performed better, saying, "Our country is attracting significant investments from global actors with its entrepreneurial business culture, young population, and competitive products and services. Over the last 20 years, Türkiye has become a country that attracts 1% of the world's investments annually. The goal is to increase this rate to 1.5% by working even harder. Türkiye is not far from this target with the political stability provided by our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the reforms implemented, infrastructure investments, and investor-friendly policies. Under the vision and determined stance of our Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mr. Mehmet Simsek, our country is on the path to becoming a center for international investments."

"It would be no surprise to hear news of new investments"

Noting that Türkiye would achieve a much different picture with price stability, Kork said, "Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez BankasÄ± Governor Fatih Karahan and his team are, so to speak, working tirelessly day and night. The improvement in the current account balance is evident. Recently, with the increase in our reserves and the correct steps taken, the Turkish Lira has reached an attractive position. Achieving price stability opens the door to the process leading to financial stability. In a country where there is financial stability, the appetite for investment is high," he said.

"Large-scale investments will come in the fintech sector"

Dr. Erkan Kork stated that Türkiye would continue to attract qualified investments, especially those focused on the export of goods and services, saying, "The total value of international direct investment inflows to our country since 2002 has exceeded $268 billion. The investments received in the first six months of 2024 accounted for 28% of the current account deficit. This rate will increase further. Türkiye, which is a production, logistics, and management center for international investors, will continue to attract technology investments, particularly in fintech and e-commerce. I believe that capital inflows will continue not only from Europe and the USA but also from the Gulf countries," Dr. Kork said.

About BankPozitif

Operating in the field of digital banking, BankPozitif is a Turkey-based financial institution that enables individuals and businesses to carry out their financial transactions quickly and efficiently through a single digital platform. The bank offers digital investment banking with personalized financial solutions and innovative technologies for its customers. 

Source: BankPozitif [https://www.bankpozitif.com.tr]

