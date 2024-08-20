Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 08:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Dreamfolks
DreamFolks Expands its Footprint into the Southeast Asian Market

SINGAPORE, Aug 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - DreamFolks, India's largest airport services aggregator, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into the Southeast Asian market. This milestone marks a significant step in DreamFolks' mission to redefine travel experiences on a global scale.

Over the past 12 years, DreamFolks has revolutionized the airport services industry in India by offering a comprehensive suite of premium services through its proprietary technology platform. The company dominates the Indian domestic lounge access market for debit and credit card programs, boasting an impressive 90% market share and partnerships with most major banks and card networks in the country. The Company went public in September’22 with listings on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

DreamFolks' success stems from its cutting-edge in-house technology, which empowers banks and card networks to significantly enhance their card value propositions. This technology helps boost sales, drives loyalty and optimizes cost for these financial institutions. This tech-driven approach has been key to DreamFolks' success in India and will continue to fuel its expansion into other geographies.

The company's global footprint now extends to over 3000 touchpoints across more than 100 countries and 500+ cities, serving millions of travellers annually. This extensive network positions DreamFolks uniquely to offer unparalleled service to its clients and their customers in the new markets.

Building on its success in the Indian market, DreamFolks is now poised to bring its innovative service aggregation model to the Southeast Asian market with services like airport and railway lounges, e-SIM: travel SIM cards, meet and assist services, airport transfers, golf privileges and more to their customers.

As part of this expansion, DreamFolks has established a regional office in Singapore, demonstrating its commitment to the market. The company has also bolstered its leadership team by on-boarding, Adib Kangda, Senior Vice President – International Markets, a seasoned professional with extensive knowledge of the local market dynamics.

Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director of DreamFolks, commented on the expansion and said, "Our expansion into Southeast Asia marks a significant milestone in DreamFolks' journey. We're not just entering new markets; we're bringing our vision of seamless, technology-driven travel experiences to one of the world's most dynamic regions. This area represents immense opportunities for growth and innovation in the travel sector. With our proven track record in India, we're confident that our unique service aggregation model will resonate strongly with banks, card networks and enterprises across the region. By entering the Southeast Asian market, we will introduce market-first card innovations, and significantly save costs for our clients. Our focus is on delivering tangible benefits for our clients, ensuring they experience enhanced value and efficiency."

This expansion is expected to benefit both clients and travellers in the region. By offering its advanced technology solutions, DreamFolks aims to help banks, card networks and enterprises optimise their offerings, enhance customer loyalty, and streamline operations. For travellers, this means access to a broader range of premium services and a more seamless travel experience. This expansion not only marks a new chapter in DreamFolks' journey but also promises to elevate the standards of travel services across the region.

About DreamFolks

DreamFolks is a leading travel & lifestyle services aggregator and provides an in-house technology platform that allows its clients such as Banks, Card Networks, Airlines, OTAs, and Enterprises to create custom offerings for their end consumers. DreamFolks today manages the lounge and other benefits for most of the top Banks in India and enjoys a market share of over 90% in the domestic lounge access market for India-issued debit and credit programs. The company went public in Sep ’22 with listings on both BSE and NSE and has a global footprint extending to 3,000+ touchpoints in 100+ countries, across the world.

For more information, please visit our website (www.dreamfolks.com) or contact our media relations team.
Contact Information: dreamfolks@adfactorspr.com
Namrata Sharma – Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Dreamfolks
Sectors: Airlines, Travel & Tourism, ASEAN, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CHINA BLUECHEM REPORTS REVENUE OF RMB6.007 BILLION  
Aug 20, 2024 19:34 HKT/SGT
Filipino FSI leaders earned major accolades at WFIS Awards 2024  
Aug 20, 2024 14:56 HKT/SGT
SAP Launches Business AI Experience Center in Hong Kong  
Aug 20, 2024 11:26 HKT/SGT
DreamFolks Expands its Footprint into the Southeast Asian Market  
Aug 20, 2024 08:50 HKT/SGT
GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR(R)  
Aug 19, 2024 22:09 HKT/SGT
Data Center Xpo Saudi Arabia 2024: Where Data Drives Innovation  
Aug 19, 2024 21:29 HKT/SGT
Positive Results from Lexaria's Molecular Characterization Study Monomeric form of GLP-1 drug preserved by DehydraTECH  
Aug 19, 2024 21:05 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 19, 2024 20:02 HKT/SGT
Food Expo and concurrent events spurs public shopping spree  
Aug 19, 2024 19:07 HKT/SGT
BankPozitif's Chairman Dr. Erkan Kork: Turkiye Will Continue to Attract Qualified Investments  
Aug 19, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia 2024
22   August
Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
CISO Brisbane 2024
27   August
Brisbane, Australia
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       