Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 21:07 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Yuexiu Services Group Limited
Yuexiu Services Announces 2024 Interim Results
- Profit attributable to owners of the Company up 12.1% to RMB278 million
- Proposed to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.1 per share with an interim payout ratio of 50%
- Steady expansion of market development and rapid development in community value-added services

Results Highlights

- Total revenue amounted to RMB1,960.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.7%. Among which:
    - Revenue from non-commercial property management and value-added services amounted to RMB1,601.3 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 32.3%
    - Revenue from commercial property management and operational services amounted to RMB358.9 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 19.2%
- Gross profit margin was 25.9%
- Profit attributable to owners of the Company reached RMB277.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.1%
- Basic earnings per share was RMB0.18
- The Group’s contracted gross floor area (“GFA”) and GFA under management were 88.8 million sq.m. and 66.7 million sq.m., respectively
- The Board has proposed to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.100 per share (equal to RMB0.091 per share). Dividend payout ratio was 50%

HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Yuexiu Services Group Limited (“Yuexiu Services” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, HKEx Stock Code: 6626) is pleased to announce the consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (the “Period”).

Steady growth in operating performance

During the Period, the Group’s total revenue amounted to RMB1,960.2 million, representing an increase of 29.7% over the corresponding period of last year. Gross profit margin was 25.9%. Profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB277.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.1%. Basic earnings per share amounted to RMB0.18. The Board proposed to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.100 per share (equivalent to RMB0.091 per share), representing a payout ratio of 50%, to reward shareholders for their long-term support to the Group.

During the Period, revenue from the Group’s non-commercial property management and value-added services amounted to RMB1,601.3 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 32.3% and accounting for 81.7% of the Group’s total revenue. Within this 81.7%, property management services, value-added services to non-property owners and community value-added services accounted for 30.7%, 18.1% and 32.9% respectively of the Group’s total revenue. Revenue from commercial property management and operational services was RMB358.9 million, up 19.2% year on year, accounting for 18.3% of the Group’s total revenue.

Steady expansion of management scale

As at 30 June 2024, the Group had 508 contracted projects with a total contracted GFA of 88.8 million sq.m.. The Group had 418 projects under management, with a total GFA under management of 66.7 million sq.m.. During the Period, the Group entered into contracts for 59 new projects, adding a total contracted GFA of 9.3 million sq.m., of which approximately 6.0 million sq.m. came from market expansion. The Group won bids for a number of landmark projects, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge , the National Energy Building , the Fuzhou Metro Line 5, further consolidating its competitive advantages in its core business types and effectively enhancing its reputation.

As of 30 June 2024, the Group’s management portfolio was categorized into four business types, namely residential, TOD, commercial buildings and industrial parks, urban services and public premises. These four types accounted for 62%, 11%, 17% and 10% respectively of the total GFA under management. The Group’s contracted projects spanned across 49 cities (including Hong Kong) in China. In terms of regional presence, the Group continued to strengthen its penetration in the core regions, with 67% of the total GFA under management located in the Greater Bay Area and Eastern China. Furthermore, nearly 90% of the GFA under management was located in the economically advanced first-tier and second-tier cities.

Focused development of community value-added services

The Group continued to optimize its resource allocation and enhancing its product competitiveness. In the new retail sector, the Group continued to improve its product offerings through developing bespoke products and launching various offerings targeted at tourism. Meanwhile, the Group has been exploring operation model for communities under management and enhancing the brand of its community commercial services by exploring the standardized operation of clubs and carrying out recreational activities. In addition, the Group’s intelligent services offerings have expanded to include elevator installation and maintenance with its relevant professional qualifications, and has successfully expanded fire-fighting, electrical and mechanical related projects.

During the Period, revenue from community value-added services increased by 61.2% to RMB645.5 million compared with RMB400.5 million for the corresponding period of last year. Among this, revenue from the home decoration business increased 2.1 times year on year to RMB245.2 million.

Mr. Zhu Huisong, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yuexiu Services, said: “Looking ahead, the Group will focus on the theme of ‘raising quality with devoted services and creating benefits through lean management’, consolidate the foundation of property services, adhere to quality scale expansion, optimize growth drivers of community value-added services, so as to create a better reputation and enhance market competitiveness, strive for greater development space, and thus move forward toward the vision of ‘becoming a trusted service company for customers’.”




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Yuexiu Services Group Limited
Sectors: Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Sunny Optical Technology Announced 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 21, 2024 02:27 HKT/SGT
Bringing Chinese Culture to the World through Digital Distribution  
Aug 21, 2024 01:19 HKT/SGT
H World Group Ltd announces Q2 and Interim 2024 Financial Results  
Aug 20, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Yuexiu Services Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 20, 2024 21:07 HKT/SGT
Fashion extravaganza CENTRESTAGE returns in September  
Aug 20, 2024 20:59 HKT/SGT
Kingsoft Announces the Results for the First Half and the Second Quarter of 2024  
Aug 20, 2024 20:08 HKT/SGT
CHINA BLUECHEM REPORTS REVENUE OF RMB6.007 BILLION  
Aug 20, 2024 19:34 HKT/SGT
Three Garden Road Achieves WiredScore Platinum Certification  
Aug 20, 2024 19:31 HKT/SGT
Filipino FSI leaders earned major accolades at WFIS Awards 2024  
Aug 20, 2024 14:56 HKT/SGT
SAP Launches Business AI Experience Center in Hong Kong  
Aug 20, 2024 11:26 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia 2024
22   August
Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
CISO Brisbane 2024
27   August
Brisbane, Australia
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       