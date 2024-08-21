

DUBAI, UAE, Aug 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -The 30th edition of the World Blockchain Summit, organised by Trescon, returns to Dubai once again to set the stage for groundbreaking innovation and thought leadership in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and Web 3.0.



Hosted at Jumeirah Emirates Towers on 10-11th October 2024, this milestone event will bring together over 2,000 blockchain pioneers, web3 innovators, visionaries, and investors to explore the future of decentralized technologies. With a legacy of fostering transformative dialogue, the summit has become a cornerstone for the blockchain community, driving conversations that shape the industry's trajectory. Celebrating the theme of how blockchain-based solutions are reshaping global economies, the summit will highlight both regional and global advancements in web3 technology. Attendees will engage with thought leaders and industry experts to examine the transformative impact of blockchain across various sectors, including finance, supply chain management, and digital identity. Recognized globally as a business hub for groundbreaking technologies, Dubai stands out as a key player in the virtual assets sector. The city offers substantial advantages for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and digital economy companies, including forward-looking regulations, a dynamic ecosystem, a proven track record in innovation, and access to a skilled global workforce. These attributes position Dubai as the ideal venue for the World Blockchain Summit, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for the next wave of digital transformation. The summit will feature a robust agenda, including high-profile keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive demonstrations. The key pillars of discussions at the summit include enterprise blockchain, tokenization of real-world assets, virtual assets & global laws, the DeFi frontier and more. Amongst the notable speakers at the event are: Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX

Nils Andersen Röed, Global Head of Law Enforcement Response and Deputy Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Binance.

Pankhuri Bansal, Blockchain & AI Expert, United Nations Speaking on the future of blockchain and the impact of the event, Anil Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of Trescon, stated, “Blockchain has the potential to fundamentally transform industries by enhancing transparency, improving data security, and driving greater efficiency across various sectors.” He added, “The World Blockchain Summit is a vital platform for sparking meaningful dialogue among industry leaders and experts. It provides an opportunity to explore how blockchain intersects with digital marketing and other fields, uncovering its potential to reshape strategies and drive innovation.” Additionally, the summit will host the regional finals of the Startup World Cup, organized by the US-based venture capital firm Pegasus Ventures. The winning startup will earn the coveted opportunity to pitch at the grand finale in San Francisco and win funding worth US$ 1 million. Get ready for #WBSDubai—registration is now live! Grab your early bird tickets today and prepare to dive into the most thrilling blockchain and crypto event of the year. Don’t just witness the future of digital innovation—be a part of it! About Trescon Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. To book your tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/WBSTicket



For inquiries, Contact: wbsinfo@tresconglobal.com For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Shadi Dawi

Director, Public Relations & Partnerships - MENA

shadi@tresconglobal.com

+971 55 498 4989





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, Blockchain Technology

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

