Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 22, 2024
Thursday, 22 August 2024, 14:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
Everest Medicines Announces the Initiation of an Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial (IIT)
- for Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine Program EVM16

SHANGHAI, Aug 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, “Everest”, or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced the launch of an Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial (IIT) for a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine, EVM16, under the study EVM16CX01, at the Peking University Cancer Hospital and Fudan University's Cancer Hospital. This trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of EVM16 injection as a monotherapy and in combination with PD-1 antibody for patients with advanced or recurrent solid tumors. EVM16CX01 is the first-in-human (FIH) trial for EVM16.

EVM16 is a novel personalized therapeutic mRNA cancer vaccine independently developed by Everest. EVM16 contains neoantigens with high immunogenicity potential that are predicted based on the unique tumor mutations of each patient by Everest’s proprietary neoantigen prediction algorithm. The vaccine uses a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system to efficiently deliver neoantigen-encoded mRNA in vivo, activating neoantigen-specific tumor-killing T cells and inhibiting tumor growth.

"EVM16 is the first personalized mRNA cancer vaccine independently developed by Everest using our proprietary mRNA platform. The initiation of this clinical trial is an important milestone that demonstrates our commitment to discover and develop a new generation of mRNA immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.” said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines.“While establishing leadership positions in nephrology, infectious disease, and autoimmune diseases, Everest will also focus on innovative modalities such as therapeutic mRNA vaccines. We look forward to seeing personalized cancer vaccines become a new clinical treatment method to serve more patients."

According to the Globocan’s data in 2022, there were 19.976 million new cancer cases globally, with 9.744 million cancer-related deaths1. In the last few decades, Immunotherapy including checkpoint inhibitors has become an important part of treating some cancer types. However, they are only effective for some patients, and there is an urgent need to develop new generations of immunotherapies, such as personalized mRNA cancer vaccines, that have demonstrated early promise in clinical development.  

In preclinical studies, vaccination with EVM16 stimulated a strong neoantigen-specific T cell response in different mouse models and showed significant tumor growth inhibition in the syngeneic B16F10 mouse melanoma model. Preclinical data also demonstrated that the combination of EVM16 and a PD-1 antibody has synergistic effect, which supports the clinical application of the combination of EVM16 with checkpoint inhibitors. In preclinical toxicity studies, repeated dosing with EVM16 was well tolerated and safe. Taken together, the preclinical immunogenicity, efficacy and safety studies demonstrate that EVM16 is safe and has potential to bring benefits to cancer patients.

Everest has built end-to-end capabilities across its proprietary mRNA platform. Our R&D team is developing multiple mRNA-based therapeutic products, as well as next generation lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems to enhance cell-mediated immune response. Our mRNA manufacturing facility in Jiashan, Zhejiang Province in China is designed to comply with global cGMP standards and is able to produce at clinical- and commercial-scale. Everest owns full global intellectual property rights to its mRNA therapeutic programs.

Reference:
1.Globocan 2022: https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/populations/900-world-fact-sheet.pdf

About EVM16

EVM16 is a novel personalized mRNA cancer vaccine independently developed by Everest Medicines Limited.. EVM16 contains neoantigens with high immunogenicity potential which are predicted by Everest-proprietary algorithm and uses an LNP delivery system to efficiently deliver mRNAs that express tumor neoantigens into the human body. After vaccination with EVM16, neoantigens-encoding mRNAs are delivered into cells to produce neoantigen peptides, which activate neoantigen-specific T cell immune responses to kill tumor cells, thereby inhibiting tumor growth

About EVM16CX01 study

The study is a FIH, dose escalation and expansion study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and initial efficacy of EVM16 injection as a single and in combination with PD-1 antibody in subjects with advanced or recurrent solid tumors.,. The primary objectives are to evaluate the safety and tolerability of EVM16 monotherapy and EVM16 in combination with PD-1 antibody in subjects with advanced or recurrent solid tumors, and to determine the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of EVM16. The secondary objectives are to evaluate the immunogenicity of EVM16, and the initial efficacy of EVM16 in combination with PD-1 antibody in subjects with advanced or recurrent solid tumors.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company’s core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders.

For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GR Supra GT4 EVO2 Launched for 2025 Season  
Thursday, August 22, 2024 4:49:00 PM
MHI Begins Joint Demonstration with Kirin Group for Automation of Inbound and Outbound Warehouse Processes, and Loading and Unloading of Trucks  
Thursday, August 22, 2024 3:36:00 PM
Everest Medicines Announces the Initiation of an Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial (IIT)   
Aug 22, 2024 14:40 HKT/SGT
Techstars Tokyo Accelerator Announces Inaugural Class of 2024  
Thursday, August 22, 2024 2:00:00 PM
DreamFolks Expands Footprint to SEAsian Market  
Aug 22, 2024 08:50 HKT/SGT
Positive Interim Blood Sugar Results From Lexaria's GLP-1 Diabetes Animal Study  
Aug 21, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Hengdeli Announces 2024 Interim Results Sound, Steady, and Long-Term Operations  
Aug 21, 2024 19:44 HKT/SGT
Incorporating AI into Your Small Business Marketing Strategy with ideas from GoDaddy  
Aug 21, 2024 17:40 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Ralliart's Triton Finishes in Fifth Place Overall in Asia Cross Country Rally 2024: Team Determined to Make a Comeback Next Year  
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 12:49:00 PM
Q2 Metals Clarifies Technical Disclosure  
Aug 21, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia 2024
22   August
Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
CISO Brisbane 2024
27   August
Brisbane, Australia
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       