

MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - InfoComm India 2024 sets the scene as the region’s most significant Professional AudioVisual (Pro AV) and integrated experience solutions tradeshow. Taking place from 3-5 September 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, InfoComm India also plays host to the ninth edition of the InfoComm India Summit—often considered the technological preview and showcase of forward-facing technologies for India—with over 80 expert speakers from various diverse sectors, delivering cutting-edge content across more than 48 free-to-attend seminars organized in 14 specialty tracks. The Summit program at InfoComm India isn't just a conference; it serves as a compass for attendees to navigate the digital future, designed to equip them with the knowledge and inspiration to stay ahead of the curve. From Cybersecurity to Immersive Storytelling, Live events to Smart & Sustainable Cities, and from Conference Room Collaborations to Command and Control Rooms, the InfoComm India 2024 Summit brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore and shape the future of India's audiovisual landscape. InfoComm India 2024 | Over 40 free-to-attend educational sessions across 14 tracks, led by more than 60 industry experts. The summit kicks off with a keynote address by David Labuskes, CAE, CAE, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO of AVIXA, titled "Navigating New Horizons: Insights and Innovations Shaping India’s Pro AV Landscape". The first day of summit continues with sessions on Smart & Sustainable Cities, Immersive Storytelling through technology, and future-focused sessions on Transformative Education and Cybersecurity. Attendees will hear from representatives of 3CDN Workplace Tech, India, AVID India, Kerala Urban Commission, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Samsung Electronics, Sennheiser, Waste Management Research Centre, All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG) and many more. InfoComm India 2024 | Leading industry Experts and Luminaries sharing their knowledge and expertise from 3-5 September at JWCC, Mumbai. InfoComm India’s remaining summit sessions promise a wealth of insights with enlightening sessions such as “Digital Signage in the AI-age”, “Transformative Growth in Enterprise IT”, “The Future of Command & Control”,“Experiential Planning for Live Events & Exhibitions”, and “Mastering the Art of Audiovisual Communication”. Pundits and masterclass speakers from leading organizations like Blue Apple Digimedia, invidis consulting (Germany), Xtreme Media, Nexmosphere (Netherlands), PeopleLink Unified Communications, and Yamaha Corporation (United Kingdom), to name a few, will share their expertise and perspective with summit attendees. InfoComm India 2024 will also offer multiple networking opportunities to foster connections among industry professionals. These include a Breakfast Networking Hour at Luminary Lounge (Jasmine Hall) on 3 and 4 September, a Welcome Networking Event (co-hosted with AVIXA) on 3 September, AVIXA Women’s Council in India and AV Marketers Meetup, as well as Flashtrack seminars (AVIXA Booth) providing quick, informative sessions on the show floor, and Show Floor Tour highlighting new technology, products and solutions to help attendees stay updated on the latest advancements of the nearly 250 exhibiting companies and brands. InfoComm India 2024 | Global Leading Organizations are part of the Summit lineup visitors can look forward to hear from. InfoComm India 2024 is not just an exhibition, but a hub for innovation, learning, and networking. For full details on speaker and session lineup, exhibitors, products, registration, and remaining sponsorship opportunities, visit InfoComm India. To access more press information on InfoComm India 2024, please visit Digital Press Office Kit Contact Information: Rest of the World

Angie Eng, Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

angieeng@infocommasia.com India

Sooraj Dhawan

sooraj@falconfirst.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: InfoComm India

Sectors: Trade Shows, Broadcast, Film & Sat, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

