  • Monday, August 26, 2024
Monday, 26 August 2024, 10:40 HKT/SGT
Source: GoKardz
GoKardz launches an innovative digital cards platform to make businesses and networking more sustainable

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - GoKardz, a new-age digital business card platform, launched its innovative solution to redefine modern networking. GoKardz, a Malaysia-based tech startup that hosted a soft launch event in Kuala Lumpur, promises to be a game-changer in how professionals manage and share their digital identities. Based on the available statistics, five million trees are cut down each year to produce business cards. And hundred billion paper business cards are printed every year, of which 88% of business cards are thrown away or lost within a week, making it is big and meaningful problem to solve. With GoKardz, users can now seamlessly connect, network, and present themselves in the most dynamic and personalized way, using a solution that is highly sustainable.

Amaresh Panda, Founder of GoKardz

GoKardz is not just a digital business card platform; it is a comprehensive solution for creating a distinct professional identity in the digital era, coupled with a platform-enabled services ecosystem. With GoKardz, users can seamlessly connect, network, and present themselves in the most dynamic, personalized and sustainable way. And, its platform-enabled services ecosystem is the foundation for delivering real value to business & enterprise users by offering them solutions for identity & access management, programmatic advertising & marketing solutions, job listings and an online store with exclusive GoKardz branded merchandise.

Guests Downloading the GoKardz App

Amaresh Panda, the visionary founder of GoKardz, has always been passionate about leveraging technology to solve real-world problems. He envisages GoKardz to be the world’s leading platform for professional digital identity, modern networking, and opportunity discovery. He says, with ‘One Card, Infinite Opportunities’ as its tag line,  the company’s mission is to revolutionize professional networking by bridging gaps, fostering collaboration, and creating opportunities for professionals worldwide through simple and user-empowering technology that is sustainable. He continues to add, ‘While there are a few other similar products in the market that offer digital cards, we have made a bold attempt to take the game to a whole new level by keeping the digital business card at the centre and curating the whole digital identity and product-enabled services ecosystem around it. I am confident it will offer tremendous added value to our users, individual as well as corporates.’ When asked about, who could benefit the most by using the GoKardz solutions, Amaresh replied, ‘While any individual or business user is welcome to experience our product, we believe entrepreneurs & business owners, professionals in sales & marketing, freelancers who need to promote their products & services, event attendees and the professionals in the recruitment & talent industry stand to benefit the most out of the current features on the platform.’

GoKardz, is a venture from the venture building studio of Kuber Ventures, a Singapore-based venture studio with presence across India, Malaysia & Australia. The venture-building partnership and investment from Kuber Ventures has significantly bolstered GoKardz’s time to market, innovation capabilities & growth. With this strategic support, GoKardz will be able to enhance its technology infrastructure, expand its range of features, and improve user experience, quite rapidly. The market access provided by Kuber Ventures will also enable GoKardz to accelerate its market expansion beyond Malaysian shores as the company grows its footprint, reaching a broader audience and establishing a stronger presence in the industry.

Guests with Kuber Ventures Team

According to Alok Kumar, the visionary Partner of Kuber Ventures, GoKardz is the first product in 2024 to be launched from our venture studio and has tremendous potential for growth. With their digital & NFC-enabled cards, tracking & managing contacts for individual as well as business or enterprise users is a breeze. On top of it, the platform also offers certain curated services specially designed for businesses and an online store with GoKardz merchandise, which will be launched soon.

Karunjit Kumar Dhir, the Partner at Kuber Ventures added, with attention spans getting shorter and information overload everywhere, it is time to simplify fundamental things like managing our digital identity and the way we network or keep in touch with our friends, colleagues, business partners and professional network at large. Paper business cards are often misplaced, outdated, or discarded. For companies, paper cards mean lost control over sharing, no analytics to measure effectiveness, and the inability to update contacts in real-time, limiting their use for marketing and brand consistency. We are excited to witness the growth and engagement of early adopters on the platform, and the fact that GoKardz team has already started onboarding paying customers gives us high confidence about this latest venture from our studio this year. I am excited to start using the GoKardz mobile app and my personalised NFC-enabled card powered by GoKardz and the fact that I will never have to worry about printing or managing my paper business cards ever again.

Showcasing GoKardz NFC Card and Merchandise

About GoKardz 

GoKardz is a digital business card platform dedicated to redefining professional networking. It offers a vibrant networking environment, a dynamic job platform, and various professional services, all designed to make advanced technology accessible, inclusive, and impactful. The platform supports multiple languages and provides robust customization options to reflect unique professional identities. Above all, it enables all of us in going green by adopting a more sustainable alternative than paper-based cards, which are difficult to track & maintain.

For more details on GoKardz, visit our website. Join us to witness the future of professional networking with GoKardz.

Experience GoKardz and redefine your professional networking by downloading our app from the following links:
GoKardz for iOS: https://apple.co/3wdzhJD
GoKardz for Android: https://bit.ly/3UsJvxQ

GoKardz: Digital Business Cards to Elevate Networking & Amplify Success

Empower your professional network with GoKardz digital cards. Create your digital business card, download our iOS or Android app, or get started on our web dashboard today!

For more information, please contact:
Email: hello@gokardz.com ; komal@mianext.com
Website: www.gokardz.com




