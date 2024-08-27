Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Martechvibe to Host Unlocked: Mobile & App Growth Summit in Singapore on September 5, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With its advanced infrastructure and a tech-savvy population, Singapore is at the forefront of the global digital revolution. As mobile marketing becomes an increasingly vital component of brand strategies in 2024, focusing on mobile-first approaches, personalised experiences, and a commitment to data privacy, Martechvibe is set to address these trends with its upcoming event.

Martechvibe, a global media publication known for its insights into how leading brands use technology to drive growth, will host the Unlocked: Mobile & App Growth Summit on September 5, 2024, at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, Singapore. The exclusive event will gather mobile marketers, growth strategists, product innovators, and monetization leaders to explore and enhance their skills.

This one-day summit will feature 16 research-driven sessions led by industry experts and is expected to attract over 150 decision-makers interested in mobile and app marketing technologies. The agenda covers key topics such as:

Staying ahead of the technological curveCompatibility with current and future OSNon-negotiable security measuresUser data protectionEmbracing a mobile-first mind-setDigital wellnessCollaboration and integration

Unlocked boasts an impressive line-up of speakers from leading organizations including Grab, Lazada, Shopee, Standard Chartered, foodpanda, and The Coca-Cola Company. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to explore innovative solutions from leading exhibitors, designed to help mobile marketers and app developers thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

For more details and to join the waitlist, visit https://martechvibe.com/events/unlocked-mobile-app-growth-summit/

About Martechvibe:

Martechvibe is a leading global media publication dedicated to exploring the intersection of marketing and technology. Through in-depth articles, research-driven insights, and exclusive events, Martechvibe connects industry professionals with the latest trends and innovations shaping the marketing technology landscape. From understanding how top brands leverage technology for growth to providing a platform for thought leaders to share their expertise, Martechvibe serves as a trusted resource for marketers and business leaders worldwide.

For more information, visit www.martechvibe.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook for the latest updates.

Contact Information: marketing@martechvibe.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Martechvibe
Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

