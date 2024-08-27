

HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - New Hope Service Holdings Limited (“New Hope Service” or the “Company”, SEHK stock code: 3658.HK) announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (“In the First Half of 2024”or “the Period”). During the Period, the Company recorded revenue of RMB709.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 18.2%; Gross profit was RMB232.3 million, representing an increase of 2.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2023, and the gross profit margin was 32.8%. The profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company for the Reporting Period was RMB118.1 million, representing an increase of 7.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2023. The Board recommends the payment of interim dividend of HK$0.090 per share, with a dividend payout ratio that has reached approximately 60%, this recommendation reflects the company’s continuous and firm commitment to rewarding its shareholders and demonstrates strong confidence in the company’s future profitability. It is worth mentioning that, the Company completed the annual target for contract amount in the first half of 2024, with the contracted amount reaching RMB353 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 227%. The Company continued to optimize its operational management capabilities, with the trade receivable turnover days decreasing by 6 days as compared to the same period last year, and the management fee rate has decreased to 9.8%. Deep regional penetration and strong development As at 30 June 2024, the Company had 244 projects under management with GFA under management of approximately 35.4 million sq.m., representing an increase of approximately 21.8% as compared to the corresponding period of 2023. The Company had 264 contracted projects with contracted areas of approximately 40.5 million sq.m.. As a property management enterprise focusing on high-tier cities in the Southwestern and Eastern China regions, New Hope Service continued to follow the strategic goal of deep regional penetration. Chengdu, Kunming, and Wenzhou, which accounted for 57.1% of the total managed area, contributed 62.7% of the overall revenue, further validating the company’s development strategy. In addition, the Company enhanced its core capabilities for market expansion through team remodeling, mechanism update and system construction. Under the strategic backdrop of deep cultivation in Chengdu, the Company successfully won the projects of Chengdu Tianfu Furong Garden (the first 4A-level scenic spot project), Zhong Cheng Boyue Mansion (the first commercial office expansion project), and Chengdu Xichuan Huijindu School (continued development in school-related projects) and other high-quality projects; In Yunnan and Guizhou, the Company continued to exert its core competitiveness in the financial industry, and successively won the bids for the Tongcheng Sub-branch of Kunming Branch of Minsheng Bank and the Haigengying Project of Yunnan Branch of Postal Savings Bank. Besides, the Company also built a three-kilometer market expansion, and by virtue of the service quality of and the high satisfaction of owners for the benchmark projects, the Company managed to win the bids for Suzhou Zhongjiao Jingting Project and Kunming Silan Yayuan and other projects. Additionally, the Company established joint ventures with Chengdu Economic Development Park Investment and a state-owned enterprise of Wuhou District in 2023, and achieved the annual contract conversion amount of RMB66.93 million in the first half of 2024. In 2024, the Company once again expanded the “New Hope Service Friends Circle”, successfully formed strategic cooperation with Sichuan Jianxingli Technology Co., Ltd. to jointly expand in light asset operation. “Property +”, Sustained profitability During the Period, the Company's revenue structure was continuously optimized, with the combined income of the “Property + Lifestyle + Commercial” sectors exceeding 90%. of the total revenue. Among them, the revenue from property management services amounted to RMB405.6million, accounting for 57.2% of the total revenue, representing an increase of 27.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2023; The revenue from lifestyle services amounted to RMB170.4 million, accounting for 24.1% of the total revenue, representing an increase of 26.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2023; The revenue from commercial operational services amounted to RMB65.2million, the gross profit margin was 63.9% In terms of “property + lifestyle”, backed by the Fortune Global 500 New Hope Group and by relying on its advantages in supply chain system, brand reputation and product categories, the Company built a corporate service system, successfully won the bid for the supermarket supply chain business of Huaxi Tianfu, completed the sales of 41,000 gift boxes, representing an increase of 300% over the same period last year. In terms of “property + group meal”, the total number of comprehensive services projects was 14, accounting for 56% of the total group meal service projects, in addition to the first 10-year group meal project — Yibin Maternal and Child Health Hospital, the Company also successfully won the bids for the Pangang Fresh Supply Chain project and the Sichuan Taikang Hospital project, etc. In terms of “property + commerce”, as an important profit unit, with its excellent property + commercial operation capabilities, the Company achieved commercial service expansion, successfully won “Chengdu Lantingji Project”(property + commerce external expansion) and other projects. Furthermore, certain managed projects maintained a higher level of operation, the occupancy rate of Nanning Xinchangxing increased by 20 percentage points as compared with the same period last year, and Chengdu New Hope International and Kunming Dashanghui also maintained an occupancy rate of over 90%. In terms of “property + N”, the Company explored the value of existing stock, further enhanced the sources of revenue and improved customer stickiness. Taking the Zhongding International project as an example, the compound growth rate of the property management income alone from 2021 to 2023 was 5.16%, and the compound growth rate of the income from property + commerce + group meal was 17.5%. High target guidance, Steady competitive advantages in “Property +” In the future, the Company will continue to be guided by high targets, firmly adhere to the strategy of regional penetration, and continue to expand its business scale through market expansion, strategic joint ventures, cooperation, mergers and acquisitions, and other means. At the same time, the Company will further focus on “property +”, dig deeper into customer demand, and realize sustainable profit generation through “cost down and revenue up” for individual projects by the advantages of supply chain and the efficiency enhancement of digital operation. The company will further link up with New Hope Group and use more comprehensive solutions for public welfare services to promote sound development and realize “people's livelihood” with high-quality services. - END - About New Hope Service New Hope service (3658.HK) is an integrated property management enterprise engaging in the provision of lifestyle service solutions with a leading position in the Western China region and strategic cultivation in Chengdu. Backed by New Hope Group Co., Ltd.* and its subsidiaries, a member of Fortune Global 500, the Group placed emphasis on adhering to “asset value appreciation and maintenance” and “care-free and wonderful life”, and provided building block services such as property management services, lifestyle services and commercial operational services for middle-to-high-end residences, commercial office buildings and various types of properties. As at 30 June 2024, the Group was honored to be “2024 TOP 10 Companies in terms of Commercial Property Service Capacity in China” by CRIC, the “2024 TOP 18 Property Enterprise in terms of Comprehensive Strength in China” by EH Consulting, and the “TOP 19 of TOP 100 Property Management Companies in China” by China Index Academy . For latest news about New Hope Service, please go to the official website

https://www.newhopeservice.com.cn For enquiry, please contact:

Financial PR (HK) Limited

Tim Yue/ Hulk Liu/Lucy Liu

Telï¼š(852)2610 0846

Faxï¼š(852)2610 0842





Topic: Press release summary

Source: New Hope Service Holdings Limited

Sectors: Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

