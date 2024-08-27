Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 23:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
Everbright Grand China Announces 2024 Interim Results
- First-Half Revenue of RMB23.9 Million and Interim Dividend of RMB0.78 Cents per Ordinary Share
- Tenants and Occupancy Rates Remain Stable and Property Management Services Enter a New Phase

HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Everbright Grand China Assets Limited ("Everbright Grand China" or the "Group"; HKEX stock code: 03699.HK), a subsidiary of China Everbright Group, principally engaged in the businesses of property leasing, property management and the sales of properties held for sale, announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 ("Reporting Period").

During the Reporting Period, the Group's revenue amounted to approximately RMB23.9 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB1.8 million as compared to the same period of last year (2023: RMB22.1 million). The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from management services. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB11.4 million (2023: RMB13.3 million), representing a decrease of approximately RMB1.9 million as compared to the same period of last year, which was attributable to the decrease in valuation gains on investment properties. Basic earnings per share was approximately RMB0.03 (2023: RMB0.03). Considering that the current operating environment remains relatively challenging, the Board declared an interim dividend of RMB0.78 cents (equivalent to HK$0.85 cents) (2023: RMB1.06 cents (equivalent to HK$1.16 cents)) per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2024 as a token of appreciation to shareholders for their continuous support. In the second half of the year, the Company will decide on dividend distribution taking into account factors such as business development needs, financial performance and capital position, as well as performance growth, in order to bring the best return to the Company's shareholders and investors.

In 2024, following two consecutive years of slowdown, the global economy is in the process of returning to a "normal" state, although growth remains relatively subdued with weakening momentum. Challenges such as interest rate hikes in Europe and the United States, decreasing inflation, and geopolitical risks have added uncertainties to the outlook for recovery. Despite this, the Chinese economy began the year positively in the first half of 2024. While growth momentum has softened, economic operations have remained relatively stable, showing signs of gradual improvement. The Group primarily manages commercial properties and has been attentively monitoring market developments and actively deploying strategies to carefully assess market conditions, adjust rental rates reasonably and seize opportunities to develop new tenants.

Property Leasing

The continued recovery in consumer spending is set to become the core driver of economic growth in China in 2024, boosting demand for leasing in the commercial property sector. During the Reporting Period, rental income amounted to approximately RMB16.3 million (2023: RMB16.2 million), representing an increase of approximately RMB0.1 million as compared to the same period of last year. During the period, the average occupancy rate of the properties was approximately 77% (2023: 73%).

Property Management Service

Following unprecedented economic challenges, the development strategy of property management enterprises has undergone a significant transformation. Their strategic direction has become more prudent, shifting away from blind pursuit of scale expansion. The Group emphasizes the refinement and enhancement of service quality while adopting a "stabilize before expand" approach, aiming to maintain stable cash flow and business growth. During the Reporting Period, revenue from property management services amounted to approximately RMB7.6 million (2023: RMB5.9 million), representing an increase of approximately RMB1.7 million as compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from value-added management services.

Investment Properties

As at 30 June 2024, the fair value of investment properties amounted to RMB962.3 million (31 December 2023: RMB959.5 million). The valuation gain on investment properties for the six months ended 30 June 2024 amounted to RMB1.0 million (2023: RMB5.4 million), representing a decrease of approximately RMB4.4 million as compared to the same period of last year.

As at 30 June 2024, the Group held cash and bank balances of approximately RMB223.3 million (31 December 2023: RMB222.2 million). The Group's gearing ratio (measured as the Group's total liabilities divided by total assets) was 18.1% (31 December 2023: 18.6%) with a solid liquidity position.

In the first half of 2024, the Group's tenant and leasing contracts and occupancy rates continued to remain stable. Meanwhile, the Group maintained a healthy financial position with zero debt and strong cash flow during the period under review. In light of the promising domestic and international environment, the Group will continue to focus on property investment in the future, and prudently identify suitable new investment projects with potential for long-term returns.

Prospects

As innovation in the digital economy continues to progress, China is actively driving its digital transformation. Property management companies are undergoing hardware upgrades and software enhancements to leverage intelligent technologies for operations simulation, optimized staffing, and the proactive advancement of industrial transformation. These enterprises have successfully implemented digital operations across various scenarios. With the ongoing evolution of technologies like artificial intelligence, it is anticipated that property management companies will soon experience the practical application of these advanced technologies, potentially elevating their service quality and management capabilities to new levels.

Looking forward, the Group intends to uphold a prudent business strategy, emphasizing quality and steady progress. In additon, it will actively align with national policies, carry out effective initiatives to maintain market value, prioritize risk management and internal controls, and strive to generate long-term and sustainable value for shareholders. By actively adapting to national policies and industry shifts, the Group aims to expand its brand influence within the property management sector, ultimately creating greater societal value.

- End -




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Real Estate & REIT
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Everbright Grand China Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 27, 2024 23:32 HKT/SGT
AAC Technologies's CFO Guo Dan: Expects 15% Growth in Revenue of Main Business  
Aug 27, 2024 21:48 HKT/SGT
VCREDIT 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 27, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
First Results From Lexaria's Second GLP-1 Human Pilot Study  
Aug 27, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Announced 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 27, 2024 18:45 HKT/SGT
MHI and JAL Begin Joint Exploration of Collaboration in Aircraft Maintenance and Aftermarket Services  
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 6:12:00 PM
2024 Interim Report of Wuling Motors (0305.HK)  
Aug 27, 2024 18:04 HKT/SGT
CleverTap's AI-based Recommendation Engine helps Eatigo achieve 100% growth in reservations  
Aug 27, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Verofax secures $3M in Bridge funding to deploy AI & AR experiences to tourists and sports fans  
Aug 27, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
TRENDE Awarded Grant for Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading Project in Japan  
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 1:00:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Unlocked: Mobile & App Growth Summit
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       