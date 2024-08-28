Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: MClean Technologies
MClean Technologies Reports Strong 177% Growth in Profit Before Tax for Q2 FY2024
Company Achieves Second Consecutive Profitable Quarter in FY2024, Driven by Strong Orders

MALAYSIA, Aug 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - MClean Technologies Berhad ("MClean Technologies" or the "Company"), an established provider of precision cleaning and surface treatment solutions, is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2024 (“Q2 FY2024”). The Company has recorded its second consecutive profitable quarter in the financial year ending 31 December 2024 (“FY2024”), marking a significant turnaround in its financial performance.

Datuk Dr. Terence Tea Yeok Kian, the Executive Chairman and Managing Director of MClean Technologies Berhad
Datuk Dr. Terence Tea Yeok Kian, the Executive Chairman and Managing Director of MClean Technologies Berhad

For Q2 FY2024, MClean Technologies reported revenue of RM15.5 million, a 30% increase compared to RM12.0 million in the same quarter last year (“Q2 FY2023”). This increase in revenue is largely attributed to stronger demand for the Company’s precision cleaning and surface treatment services. Notably, the Company achieved a profit before tax (“PBT”) of RM1.0 million, a substantial improvement from the loss before tax of RM1.1 million in Q2 FY2023, due to higher revenue in the current quarter and the successful implementation of cost management initiatives.

Comparing to the immediate preceding quarter (“Q1 FY2024”), MClean Technologies recorded an 18% growth in revenue from RM13.1 million to RM15.5 million, driven primarily by increased demand for its precision cleaning services. In tandem with this revenue growth, the PBT of the Company surged by 177% in Q2 FY2024, compared to RM0.4 million PBT in Q1 FY2024.

For the first six months of FY2024 (“6M FY2024”), MClean Technologies reported revenue of RM28.7 million, a 19% increase compared to RM24.0 million in the same period last year (“6M FY2023”), primarily due to stronger demand for precision cleaning and surface treatment services. The Company’s PBT for 6M FY2024 stood at RM1.3 million, marking a remarkable turnaround from the loss before tax of RM2.2 million in the corresponding period of FY2023. This growth underscores the consistent demand for MClean’s services, particularly in the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and consumer electronics sectors.

With the entry of the new substantial shareholder, Accrelist Crowdfunding Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accrelist Ltd. (“Accrelist”), on 2 July 2024, which currently holds 28.5% stake in MClean Technologies, MClean Technologies aims to leverage on the strategic partnership opportunity that is presented by Accrelist’s extensive expertise in business transformation and growth.

Accrelist, listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange, is a diversified group with interests in medical aesthetics and injection moulding services, held through its subsidiary, Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd, which is also listed on the Catalist. With the entry of this new shareholder, MClean Technologies is exploring various synergistic strategies to increase market share, expand customer and sector opportunities, and deepen cost-efficiency efforts through enhanced expertise and talent resource utilisation.

Datuk Dr. Terence Tea Yeok Kian, Executive Chairman and Executive Director of MClean Technologies said, “We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter of 2024, which marks our second consecutive profitable quarter in the current financial year. The strong financial results reflect the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the strategic decisions we have made to enhance operational efficiency. The successful turnaround of the company demonstrates our commitment to building sustainable growth and profitability. Our focus remains on sustaining this positive momentum and achieving long-term profitability. We are particularly encouraged by the growth in demand for our HDD solutions in Malaysia and Thailand, and we will continue to leverage our strengths to deliver value to our shareholders.”

Looking ahead, MClean is dedicated to maintaining its positive momentum and focusing on long-term profitability. The management team is confident that the Company's strategic initiatives, combined with ongoing cost management efforts, will position MClean for continued success in the quarters to come.

As of 27 August 2024, the share price of MClean Technologies had closed at RM0.29 as at 5:00 P.M., representing a market capitalisation of RM57.2 million.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the full text of the announcement released by MClean Technologies on 27 August 2024 in relation to its interim financial statements for the quarter and six months ended 30 June 2024 which is available on the Bursa website.

ABOUT MCLEAN TECHNOLOGIES BERHAD

MClean Technologies Berhad, is a leading provider of surface treatment, precision cleaning, and packaging services. The Company serves a diverse range of industries, including Hard Disk Drive, Consumer Electronics, and Oil & Gas. With operations in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, MClean is committed to delivering high-quality and reliable services to its clients. For more information, visit http://www.mclean.com.sg/.

For more information, please contact:
Jazzmin Wan
Tel: +60 17-289 4110
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Stephanie Chow
Tel: +60 18-314 3933
Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MClean Technologies
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Sunshine Insurance Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 28, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
SmartHK Nanjing concludes  
Aug 28, 2024 18:51 HKT/SGT
The 9th Belt and Road Summit returns next month  
Aug 28, 2024 17:55 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech and Gencurix entered a partnership in cancer molecular diagnostics business  
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 5:44:00 PM
Transforming CX: Discover What's Next at the World CX Summit and Awards  
Aug 28, 2024 16:59 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 28, 2024 16:58 HKT/SGT
IBA of San Marino Partners with crwdunit for Advanced Quantum Ledger and Commodity Solutions  
Aug 28, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Solar District Cooling Group Berhad Aims to Raise RM45.09 Million from ACE Market IPO  
Aug 28, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
HKIoD Recommends Board Readiness Training for First-time Directors Before Appointment  
Aug 28, 2024 14:25 HKT/SGT
TRST01 Signs Landmark Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with Rubber Board of India for Centralised Compliance Solution for EUDR   
Aug 28, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Unlocked: Mobile & App Growth Summit
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       