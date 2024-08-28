Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Source: IBA of San Marino / Spectral
IBA of San Marino Partners with crwdunit for Advanced Quantum Ledger and Commodity Solutions

SAN MARINO, ITALY , Aug 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - IBA  of San Marino, (https://www.iba.sm) an innovation leader in custodial agency and proof of transit technologies for commodities and a subsidiary of Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), today announced a strategic licensing agreement with crwdunit, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CrowdPoint Technologies, Inc. This partnership aims to transform IBA’s approach by creating a quantum bridge from Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to traditional commodity custodianship using crwdunit’s cutting-edge quantization technology on a decentralized cloud infrastructure.

Revolutionizing Asset Management with Quantum Technology

IBA will utilize crwdunit’s precise asset valuation technology to enhance its operations, offering unprecedented accuracy and scalability in commodity asset management through the use of Quantum Value Units (QVUs). This integration ensures precise and reliable asset management and valuation during transit.

Under this agreement, crwdunit technology will help IBA measure the quantization process when data is placed on a decentralized cloud infrastructure using CrowdPoint’s Distributed and Decentralized Quantum Ledger Database (Vogon Cloud). Vogon Cloud, formerly Node Nexus Network (NNN) which was acquired by Spectral Capital last week, combines quantum computing with a high-performance Zaph virtual machine, offering real-time analytics, secure data storage, and superior scalability.

Vladimir Lakin, GM of IBA of San Marino, stated, “Our collaboration with crwdunit marks a significant advancement in our use of decentralized technologies and commodity custodianship services. The real-time quantization capabilities will redefine our asset valuation processes, enhancing transparency and security of traditional DLTs.”

Nadab U. Akhtar, Co-Founder, President, and COO of CrowdPoint Technologies, added, “This partnership highlights the impact and versatility of our ecosystem in transforming traditional asset management and DLT with cutting-edge quantum technologies.”

About IBA of San Marino

IBA of San Marino, a subsidiary of Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), specializes in creating custodianship, immutability, transparency, and a quantum bridge to DLT. Focused on leveraging innovation to deliver high-quality custodianship, IBA helps commodity owners worldwide quantize their contribution to a multi-billion-dollar daily commodity-in-transit market, accelerating its annual growth rate and contributing to positive economic impact in developing nations by creating a new kind of financial alpha.

About crwdunit, Inc.

A wholly owned subsidiary of CrowdPoint Technologies, Inc., crwdunit develops advanced data architecture and quantization solutions for decentralized systems and asset management, driving growth and operational excellence.

About Crowdpoint Technologies inc.

CrowdPoint is a pioneer in quantum cloud technology, developing Vogon™, a Distributed and Decentralized Quantum Ledger Database (D2/QLDB™). CrowdPoint’s solutions enhance real-time intelligence, data optimization, and edge-computing, benefiting sectors such as energy management and e-commerce.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

About Spectral Capital Corporation: Founded in 2000 and based in Seattle, Washington, Spectral Capital (OTCQB:FCCN) is a technology startup accelerator and quantum incubator. We specialize in Quantum as a Service (QaaS), leveraging our proprietary Distributed Quantum Ledger Database technology (DQ-LDB) to offer secure, advanced storage and computing solutions.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE: Spectral Capital Corporation

For Media Inquiries:
Andrew Bard
Rubenstein Public Relations
abard@rubensteinpr.com




Source: IBA of San Marino / Spectral
