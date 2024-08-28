Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bahrain Economic Development Board
Bahrain Gears Up to Host the 2nd Edition of Fintech Forward in October
The flagship installment of 2024's Transformation Agenda series will be programmed by Economist Impact and hosted by Bahrain Economic Development Board with the support of the Central Bank of Bahrain & Bahrain FinTech Bay

MANAMA, Bahrain, Aug 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Bahrain is gearing up for its second edition of Fintech Forward, which will be programmed by Economist Impact, hosted by Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB). The flagship installment of 2024's Transformation Agenda series will take place on October 2nd and October 3rd, 2024, at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Featuring a series of panel discussions, the two-day event will unite global fintech experts with financial institutions, governments, and regulators to tackle trending topics across generative AI, blockchain technologies, cybercrime, open banking, evolving consumer behaviour, the impact of new regulations, as well as best practices in prioritising sustainable financial initiatives. Against a backdrop of these insightful discussions that will deliberate on the evolving advancements and imminent challenges facing the global financial services industry, Fintech Forward will serve as a platform for both strategic collaboration and networking with leading players across the region and beyond.

As a singular financial regulator, the CBB has consistently enhanced the competitiveness of Bahrain's financial services sector, supporting the national transition to a digital economy by pioneering new regulatory frameworks and legislation, all while introducing innovative platforms in the likes of the Regulatory Sandbox. Year after year, Bahrain EDB has continued to attract investments into focused sectors in line with national priorities, fostering ongoing discussions with the private and public sectors to create a business-friendly environment backed by progressive legislation. Further driven by a thriving financial services ecosystem that comprises a balanced portfolio of leading international conventional banking institutions alongside new financial players, including crypto asset service providers, digital payment providers, and highly-specialised firms; Bahrain has earned a reputation as a leading hub of fintech in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Following the successful inaugural event last year, which secured attendees from across the world, Fintech Forward has cemented itself as a platform for innovative leaders to share experiences, collaborate on learnings, and connect with their peers. Showcasing Bahrain's phenomenal progress in digital transformation, expanding its fintech space, and success in developing a highly skilled talent pool to further fuel the growth of a booming industry, this year's flagship event is expected to be yet another resounding achievement.

More information on Fintech Forward 2024, which will be programmed by Economist Impact and hosted by Bahrain EDB, can be found on https://events.economist.com/fintechforward/.

For more information, please contact:
Abdulelah Abdulla
Communications Department
Economic Development Board
Phone: +973-39798919
E-mail: internationalmedia@bahrainedb.com

About Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB)

The Bahrain EDB is an investment promotion agency with the overall responsibility of attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

The Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

The Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT, and tourism.

For more information on the Bahrain EDB visit www.bahrainedb.com

Bahrain FinTech Bay

Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB) provides a physical hub to incubate insightful, scalable and impactful FinTech initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programs, curated activities, educational opportunities and collaborative platforms. BFB partners with governmental bodies, financial institutions, corporates, consultancy firms, universities, associations, media agencies, venture capital and FinTech startups to bring the full spectrum of financial market participants and stakeholders together.

SOURCE: Bahrain Economic Development Board




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Bahrain Economic Development Board
Sectors: FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Sunshine Insurance Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 28, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
SmartHK Nanjing concludes  
Aug 28, 2024 18:51 HKT/SGT
The 9th Belt and Road Summit returns next month  
Aug 28, 2024 17:55 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech and Gencurix entered a partnership in cancer molecular diagnostics business  
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 5:44:00 PM
Transforming CX: Discover What's Next at the World CX Summit and Awards  
Aug 28, 2024 16:59 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 28, 2024 16:58 HKT/SGT
IBA of San Marino Partners with crwdunit for Advanced Quantum Ledger and Commodity Solutions  
Aug 28, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Solar District Cooling Group Berhad Aims to Raise RM45.09 Million from ACE Market IPO  
Aug 28, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
HKIoD Recommends Board Readiness Training for First-time Directors Before Appointment  
Aug 28, 2024 14:25 HKT/SGT
TRST01 Signs Landmark Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with Rubber Board of India for Centralised Compliance Solution for EUDR   
Aug 28, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Unlocked: Mobile & App Growth Summit
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       