

SYDNEY, AU, Aug 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Cisgenics, a pioneer of world-class sustainable irrigation solutions, has entered the Australian market, introducing their next-generation irrigation solutions which hold the potential to shape the future of water management in Australia. The company is opening its first office in Adelaide and undertaken a number of significant projects including a world-class sporting venue and various projects for the City of West Torrens in South Australia. These projects address urban green space management and water optimisation to maintain lush, inviting landscapes while adhering to strict water conservation mandates. Australia faces pressing challenges such as water overconsumption, frequent droughts, and the resulting heightened risk of fires, all of which threaten the sustainability of agricultural practices, urban green spaces, and notable landmarks. Cisgenic’s flagship solution, CisgenX, derived from over 45 years of experience in irrigation experience across more than 1,000 projects, can help overcome some of these issues. A proven solution, CisgenX will be deployed at some of the world’s most recognisable and photographed locations including, Bay East Gardens, and the Founders Memorial at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, along with the Nad Al Sheba Road in the UAE. "We see a significant market for CisgenX in Australia, where water conservation and droughts are critical concerns,” says Sam Rebera, Managing Director of Cisgenics. "To help local businesses and communities meet their sustainability goals, we are striving to earn the Smart Approved Watermark, which we believe will establish CisgenX as Australia’s leading sustainable irrigation solution. To support this goal and manage the projects we've secured, we are in the process of opening an office in Adelaide." Cisgenics designs solutions to meet the unique needs of various industries, from golf courses and landscapes to agribusiness. Their precision irrigation systems enhance turf health, create water-efficient green spaces in both urban and rural areas, and boost crop yields. CisgenX, utilises advanced IoT (Internet of Things) technology and machine learning algorithms to optimise water, fertiliser, and energy use. This state-of-the-art solution helps optimise water usage and manage plant health. The integration of technologies in the CisgenX solution enables precision irrigation, where machine learning algorithms will work alongside weather data to predict water needs with pinpoint accuracy, significantly reducing water waste. The platform’s advanced sensors and real-time monitoring optimise resource use, saving money, conserving water, and ensuring plant health. Internal studies have shown that CisgenX can cut water consumption by up to 40%, and in some cases, by as much as 70% on traditional methods of irrigation. These significant reductions help clients meet their ESG goals while providing real-time data through IoT sensors that monitor soil moisture and other critical factors. "Through our advanced irrigation solutions, we are not only addressing immediate concerns like water scarcity and fire risk but also contributing to a sustainable future for Australia," added Rebera. "Our goal is to support the country’s efforts to manage its natural resources responsibly while ensuring that essential green spaces thrive.” Cisgenics will be showcasing these products and more at the upcoming Irrigation Conference 2024 in Sydney from 2-4 September. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 88 to learn how their solutions can transform irrigation practices in Australia and beyond. About Cisgenics Cisgenics is dedicated to revolutionising the irrigation industry through innovative, AI-powered solutions that optimise water and energy use, promote sustainability, and ensure the health and longevity of green assets worldwide. With more than 45 years of experience, Cisgenics combines deep industry knowledge with the latest technological advancements to offer precision, efficiency, and sustainability in water management. Visit cisgenics.com for more information. For more information, please contact:

Illka Gobius

Managing Director

PINPOINT PR Pte. Ltd.

Email: illka@pinpointpr.global

Phone: (AU) 0429 396 275 or (SG) +65 9769 8370





