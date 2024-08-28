Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TRST01
TRST01 Signs Landmark Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with Rubber Board of India for Centralised Compliance Solution for EUDR
TRST01 is the first company to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with a government entity for a one-stop compliance solution, paving the future for public-private partnerships to set standards for traceability and transparency in sustainability impacts.

SINGAPORE, Aug 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TRST01, a sustainable tech company that helps businesses meet global sustainability rules while making their supply chains more transparent, trustworthy, and ethical, announces a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the Rubber Board of India to develop and implement a centralised compliance solution for the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Through this strategic partnership, TRST01 becomes the first private entity in the world to enter into an MoU with a public entity for a one-stop compliance solution, setting a new standard in public-private partnerships.

The MoU underscores the trust and confidence that the Rubber Board of India has in TRST01 as a key player in the sustainable technology space. While other entites have entered into contract-based agreements, this MoU represents a deeper, more integrated collaboration that is poised to revolutionise compliance processes for the Indian rubber industry.

TRST01 and the Rubber Board of India will collaborate on geo-mapping rubber-growing land plots to ensure deforestation-free sourcing and responsible practices. This partnership will also develop a Centralized Database to enhance traceability, risk assessment, and compliance with European Union Deforestation Regulations (EUDR) in the rubber industry, with TRST01 as the technology partner. Ultimately, the MoU will help strengthen India's regulatory framework and position India as a global leader in sustainable rubber production.

Speaking on the strategic agreement with TRST01, Mr. M. Vasanthagesan IRS, CEO and Executive Director of The Rubber Board, said, "This collaboration with TRST01 is a testament to our dedication to supporting the rubber sector. The initiatives outlined in this MoU will facilitate the exporters to comply with EUDR and make Indian rubber growers globally competitive and get wider opportunities for their produce."

"This joint venture is a testament to our commitment to driving sustainability and compliance in the rubber industry," remarked Prabir Mishra, CEO and founder of TRST01. "It is a great honour to partner with the Rubber Board of India as this initiative can serve as a model for other industries and regions.

For TRST01, the MoU will demonstrate how public-private partnerships can drive innovation in sustainability. The collaboration represents a shared vision for a sustainable future. It will significantly benefit Indian rubber producers, highlighting how TRST01 can help producers achieve global compliance standards in sustainability.

About TRST01

TRST01 provides cutting-edge technology solutions that ensure supply chain traceability, accurate ESG reporting, digital measurement of sustainability impacts, and the secure management of carbon credits. TRST01 stands out for its simplicity, adaptability, and focus on creating tangible impacts on sustainability, making it accessible and effective for many users, from smallholder farmers to multinational corporations. It is also at the forefront of the regenerative finance movement, creating financial tools that promote practices that restore rather than deplete the earth's resources.

TRST01's approach fundamentally transforms how businesses view sustainability by creating a direct and tangible impact on People, Planet, and Profitability. Our innovations are not just about compliance; they make a sustainable ecosystem where every participant benefits. Visit trst01.com to learn more.

About Rubber Board India

The Rubber Board of India, headquartered in Kottayam, Kerala, is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Established in 1947, it plays a pivotal role in the development of the rubber industry in India. The Board's responsibilities encompass research, development, and extension activities related to natural rubber cultivation, production, and processing. It also regulates the marketing of rubber and ensures fair prices for both growers and consumers. Through its various initiatives, the Rubber Board strives to enhance the productivity and sustainability of the rubber industry in India, thereby contributing to the economic growth of the country.

Media Contact:

Sheree Tan
Senior Associate
PINPOINT PR Pte. Ltd.
sheree@pinpointpr.sg | pinpointpr.sg
SG: +65 8313 9472

Hakim Ishak
Associate
PINPOINT PR Pte. Ltd.
hakim@pinpointpr.global | pinpointpr.sg
SG: +65 8949 3040 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: TRST01
Sectors: Environment, ESG, Daily News, ASEAN
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Sunshine Insurance Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 28, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
SmartHK Nanjing concludes  
Aug 28, 2024 18:51 HKT/SGT
The 9th Belt and Road Summit returns next month  
Aug 28, 2024 17:55 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech and Gencurix entered a partnership in cancer molecular diagnostics business  
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 5:44:00 PM
Transforming CX: Discover What's Next at the World CX Summit and Awards  
Aug 28, 2024 16:59 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 28, 2024 16:58 HKT/SGT
IBA of San Marino Partners with crwdunit for Advanced Quantum Ledger and Commodity Solutions  
Aug 28, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Solar District Cooling Group Berhad Aims to Raise RM45.09 Million from ACE Market IPO  
Aug 28, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
HKIoD Recommends Board Readiness Training for First-time Directors Before Appointment  
Aug 28, 2024 14:25 HKT/SGT
TRST01 Signs Landmark Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with Rubber Board of India for Centralised Compliance Solution for EUDR   
Aug 28, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Unlocked: Mobile & App Growth Summit
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       