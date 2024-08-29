Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 29, 2024
Thursday, 29 August 2024, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: maXwin
maXwin, the Leading Online Gaming Platform Breaks into the Asian Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With the continuous development of the online gaming market, maXwin has successfully entered the Asian market, aiming to elevate online gaming to a whole new level with its unique advantages and exceptional services. As the only online gaming platform in Asia without withdrawal limits, maXwin quickly stands out in the market, attracting a large number of players with its innovative operating model and steadfast commitment.

Mr. Harry Willson, Founder and CEO of maXwin, stated, "We are dedicated to providing players with a free, safe, and worry-free online gaming platform. Our goal is to break the traditional restrictions of online gaming platforms, allowing players to withdraw their winnings freely anytime and anywhere, enjoying an unparalleled gaming experience."

Unmatched Freedom and Convenience

As an industry innovator, maXwin's promise of "no limits on profit withdrawals" has completely revolutionized the traditional limitations imposed by online gaming platforms on player withdrawals. This groundbreaking initiative allows players to enjoy the fun of gaming without worrying about withdrawal issues, truly achieving the freedom to "withdraw whenever you want."

Legal and Secure Assurance

maXwin holds the internationally recognized Curacao gaming license, ensuring the platform's legality and security. Players can confidently game on maXwin, enjoying top-notch security and privacy protection. Mr. Harry Willson emphasized, "We highly value the security and privacy of our players, ensuring that every player can enjoy games in a safe and fair environment."

A Rich Variety of Game Choices

maXwin offers more than hundreds of different types of games, including popular slots, exciting live dealer games, thrilling sports betting, and captivating e-sports. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you will find your favorite games here. To welcome new players, maXwin has launched an astonishing 300% bonus, allowing players to enjoy generous rewards as they embark on their gaming journey.

Award-Winning Excellence

In the 2023 Sigma Awards, maXwin was named the Best Online Gaming Platform. This honor not only affirms maXwin's exceptional gaming experience but also recognizes its continuous innovation and high-quality services. Mr. Harry Willson remarked, "We will continue to strive to improve our service levels, ensuring that every player enjoys the best gaming experience at maXwin."

Mission and Vision: Leading the Industry to New Heights

maXwin's mission and vision are to address the current market issues of security and gaming experience, striving to provide a safer and more premium gaming platform for players. We not only focus on the entertainment experience but also aim to take online gaming to new heights, creating a new era in gaming.

Mr. Harry Willson concluded, "Our goal is to ensure that every player finds joy and satisfaction at maXwin. We believe that through continuous innovation and service optimization, maXwin will become the preferred online gaming platform for players in Asia and around the world."

With maXwin successfully breaking into the Asian market, this passionate and innovative community will bring unprecedented gaming freedom and fun to more players. Whether you seek thrilling gaming experiences or hope to earn substantial rewards, maXwin is the best choice for players. Challenge the limits, Beyond Limit—only at maXwin.

Social Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564638481329
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maxwin.my/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maxwin_official88
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@maXwinofficial-88

Media contact
Brand: maXwin
Contact: Media team
Website: https://maxwinofficial.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: maXwin

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Noah Holdings Announces $50M Share Repurchase, Signaling Confidence in Overseas Growth  
Aug 29, 2024 19:57 HKT/SGT
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. Announced the 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 29, 2024 18:35 HKT/SGT
Intercity Battery Train Starts Testing in the North of England  
Thursday, August 29, 2024 6:20:00 PM
Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2024  
Thursday, August 29, 2024 5:07:00 PM
Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (RITR) Successfully Listed on Nasdaq  
Aug 29, 2024 16:53 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2024  
Thursday, August 29, 2024 4:39:00 PM
Noah Holdings Announces $50M Share Repurchase, Signaling Confidence in Overseas Growth  
Aug 29, 2024 15:50 HKT/SGT
maXwin, the Leading Online Gaming Platform Breaks into the Asian Market  
Aug 29, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi and KDDI Announce the Contents of a Joint Exhibition in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan's "Society 5.0 and Future City"  
Thursday, August 29, 2024 3:00:00 PM
Cirrus Aircraft (2507.HK) Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 29, 2024 10:52 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Unlocked: Mobile & App Growth Summit
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       