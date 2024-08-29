Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 30, 2024
Thursday, 29 August 2024, 16:53 HKT/SGT
Share:
Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (RITR) Successfully Listed on Nasdaq

HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited ("Reitar Logtech") (NASDAQ: RITR) has officially listed on the Nasdaq stock market on August 23, 2024. This marks an important milestone in the company's internationalization, also signifies Reitar Logtech's commitment to driving the formation of smart logistics ecosystem, injecting new momentum into the industry.

Founded in 2015, Reitar Logtech provides end-to-end logistics solutions by integrating real estate, logistics operations, and innovative technologies through two main segments:

1. Asset management and consulting services - They source and develop logistics properties, enhance asset value through technology, and connect with suitable logistics operators.

2. Construction management and engineering design - They provide project management services for logistics property development.

Reitar Logtech's one-stop model allows them to deeply understand customer needs, provide tailored solutions, lower operating costs, and optimize overall logistics operations. As a pioneer in the PLT (property + logistics technology) space in Hong Kong with over 20 years of industry expertise and strong relationships with key players.

The company serves both logistics operators (3PLs) and capital partners investing in logistics real estate projects. Reitar Logtech help 3PLs with property procurement, licensing, and strategic planning. The company help capital partners to source, develop, and manage logistics assets to maximize value. Reitar Logtech's integrated approach and deep industry knowledge are their key competitive advantages in the concentrated Hong Kong logistics services market.

Reitar Logtech raised funds through its initial public offering (IPO) to accelerate product R&D, expand its global business footprint, and continuously optimize service quality. Going forward, Reitar Logtech will strive to consolidate its leadership position in the smart logistics field, partnering with global partners to drive the digital transformation of the supply chain, and lead the smart logistics industry into a new era of development, creating greater value for customers.




Topic: IPO Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Baguio Green Group Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 29, 2024 23:15 HKT/SGT
CanSinoBIO Reports Outstanding H1 2024 Performance  
Aug 29, 2024 22:23 HKT/SGT
Lexaria's Second GLP-1 Human Pilot Study Shows Zero Adverse Events in DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus Oral Capsules  
Aug 29, 2024 21:25 HKT/SGT
Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TIME launch in September  
Aug 29, 2024 20:13 HKT/SGT
Noah Holdings Announces $50M Share Repurchase, Signaling Confidence in Overseas Growth  
Aug 29, 2024 19:57 HKT/SGT
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. Announced the 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 29, 2024 18:35 HKT/SGT
Intercity Battery Train Starts Testing in the North of England  
Thursday, August 29, 2024 6:20:00 PM
Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2024  
Thursday, August 29, 2024 5:07:00 PM
Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (RITR) Successfully Listed on Nasdaq  
Aug 29, 2024 16:53 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2024  
Thursday, August 29, 2024 4:39:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Unlocked: Mobile & App Growth Summit
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       