Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, August 31, 2024
Friday, 30 August 2024, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GVRenting
GVRenting Unveils Sustainable Solutions in Urban Architecture
Green Above: How GVRenting's Urban Farms Are Shaping a New Future in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Aug 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - GVRenting (https://www.gvrenting.com) is proud to announce its sustainable solutions in Urban Architecture, which will Shape a New Future in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the teeming urban landscape of Ho Chi Minh City, an innovative agricultural revolution is blossoming where one might least expect it: atop the city's numerous apartment buildings. Here, amidst the dense metropolitan hustle, GVRenting, a local property management company, is pioneering a radical concept that intertwines the ease of apartment living with the benefits of sustainable farming. Their recent initiative, transforming rooftop spaces into productive hydroponic and aquaponic gardens, is reshaping urban life by offering a slice of agrarian paradise amidst the concrete jungle.

Sustainable Foundations in Urban Architecture

Established during the housing boom of the early 2010s, GVRenting has grown from a modest property management firm into a visionary leader in urban sustainability. The company oversees a portfolio of properties that range from sleek mid-rise residential complexes to towering high-rises, all of which are now doubling as green agricultural sites.

These rooftop farms are not mere aesthetic enhancements. They are fully functional agricultural installations that yield an impressive 3-4 tons of fresh vegetables each month. From lush leafy greens to vibrant herbs and nutritious vegetables, the variety is extensive and all are grown organically.

The Roots of Innovation: Hydroponics and Aquaponics

At the core of GVRenting's agricultural success are the sophisticated hydroponic and aquaponic systems that utilize advanced technology to cultivate crops in a controlled, soil-free environment. Hydroponics involves growing plants in a nutrient-rich water solution, a method that significantly reduces water usage compared to traditional soil farming. Aquaponics combines this system with aquaculture (fish farming), where the waste produced by fish supplies nutrients for plants, which in return purify the water for the fish.

"This closed-loop system is not only resource-efficient but also provides our tenants with the freshest produce possible," explains Thae An, head of Agricultural Operations at GVRenting. "Our integrated approach ensures that we maximize space and resources while minimizing waste and environmental impact."

A Harvest of Health and Community

One of the most visible impacts of GVRenting's rooftop farms is their role in enhancing the quality of life for tenants. Residents enjoy unlimited access to fresh, organic vegetables, which are distributed weekly through a community-supported agriculture (CSA) model.

"The access to fresh produce right from my building's rooftop has completely transformed my family's eating habits," shares Mai Phuong, a resident and mother of two. "We eat healthier, and my children now understand where their food comes from. They see it grow, and they help harvest it—it's truly a unique urban living experience."

Moreover, these green spaces serve as communal areas where residents can meet, mingle, and bond over gardening activities. They foster a strong sense of community and connectivity among residents, who take pride in their collective effort to maintain and nurture their urban gardens.

Economic and Environmental Impact

GVRenting's initiative also presents significant economic benefits. By reducing dependency on external food sources and minimizing food transport, the company is able to lower its overall carbon footprint. Additionally, the rooftop gardens help insulate the buildings, decreasing the need for artificial cooling and thereby reducing energy costs.

The environmental benefits are equally impressive. Urban agriculture helps combat the heat island effect common in metropolitan areas, where buildings and roads trap heat, leading to significantly higher temperatures. The plants on the rooftops absorb sunlight, CO2, and heat, helping to moderate the temperature of the buildings and surrounding areas.

Looking to the Future

Encouraged by the success of their current projects, GVRenting is planning to expand their green initiatives. Future projects include increasing the diversity of crops grown, integrating solar panels to power farm operations, and potentially opening up the gardens to the local community for educational programs.

"As we look to the future, our goal is to not only expand our operations but to also inspire other companies and communities to consider similar sustainable practices," states Vuong Tri Dung, CEO of GVRenting. "We believe that our model of integrating agriculture into urban living can play a crucial role in addressing food security and sustainability challenges in urban environments around the world."

As cities continue to grow and the pressure on rural agricultural areas intensifies, innovative solutions like GVRenting's urban farms offer a promising path forward. By transforming underutilized spaces into vibrant hubs of productivity and community, GVRenting is paving the way for a more sustainable and food-secure future. Their projects serve as a beacon of innovation, demonstrating that even in the heart of a bustling city, nature can thrive and nourish.

Through their commitment to sustainability, community, and innovation, GVRenting is not just reimagining what urban buildings can encapsulate; they are redefining what it means to live in a city. This blend of urban living and agrarian bounty is more than a novelty—it's a forward-thinking solution to some of the most pressing issues of our time: food security, sustainability, and community cohesion.

As GVRenting continues to cultivate these green spaces, they are planting the seeds for a greener, more sustainable future, proving that even the busiest urban environments can be reengineered to contribute positively to the planet and its people.

This ambitious project by GVRenting stands as a vibrant testament to the power of innovation and the potential of urban spaces to foster a healthier, more connected, and sustainable way of life.

Media contact
Brand: GVRenting
Contact: Media team
Website:  https://www.gvrenting.com

SOURCE: GVRenting




Topic: Press release summary
Source: GVRenting

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Gome Retail Continue to Focuses on Main Business, Actively Innovates and Transforms to Reduce Costs and Increase Efficiency  
Aug 30, 2024 23:32 HKT/SGT
Legend Holdings Recorded a Revenue of RMB233.4 Billion in H1 2024  
Aug 30, 2024 22:41 HKT/SGT
Inkeverse Group Announces 2024 Interim Financial Results  
Aug 30, 2024 22:29 HKT/SGT
GVRenting Unveils Sustainable Solutions in Urban Architecture  
Aug 30, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
AGAPE ATP Corporation Addresses Recent Corporate Exercise and Strategic Developments  
Aug 30, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. Announced the 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 30, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Announces 2024 Interim Results  
Aug 30, 2024 20:50 HKT/SGT
India Emerges as Fastest-growing Pro AV Market in APAC in Latest 2024 IOTA Report  
Aug 30, 2024 20:43 HKT/SGT
Wuling Motors' Net Profit Surges 72.3% in H1 2024  
Aug 30, 2024 19:52 HKT/SGT
TIME Interconnect Technology Limited Announces Interim Results For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2024  
Aug 30, 2024 18:50 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Unlocked: Mobile & App Growth Summit
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       