  • Saturday, August 31, 2024
Friday, 30 August 2024, 22:41 HKT/SGT
Legend Holdings Recorded a Revenue of RMB233.4 Billion in H1 2024
- With Efforts on the Development of New Quality Productive Forces

HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Legend Holdings Corporation (“Legend Holdings” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 3396. HK) announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (the “Reporting Period”). In the first half of 2024, adhering to high-quality development driven by technological innovation, Legend Holdings prioritized stability while pursuing progress, responded to changes in macro factors, strived to develop new quality productive forces, and the Company’s core competitiveness was steadily improved. During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded revenue of RMB233.4 billion, representing a 16% year-on-year increase, with net profit increasing to RMB2.805 billion. The net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB286 million, and this year-on-year decrease recorded was primarily due to the increasing complexity and uncertainty of global economy, which had impacts on profits contributed by diversified-industries operation segment as well as the investment business of industrial incubations and investments segment.

During the Reporting Period, Legend Holdings continued to drive industrial innovation through sci-tech innovation, emphasizing new quality productive forces as a key focus for the enterprise’s high-quality development, expanding its presence in frontier industries such as artificial intelligence, biopharmaceuticals, advanced materials and new energy, while exploring emerging frontiers and achieving positive outcomes in building up modernized industrial system. The Company has been committed to increasing its investment in technology development and innovation, with accumulated R&D investments increasing 3.4% to RMB7.3 billion. Lenovo Group, a subsidiary of Legend Holdings, achieved milestone breakthroughs in strategic products, including the launch of the first AI PCs worldwide and several AI servers. Meanwhile, the Legend Holdings Family Group has stepped up developments in frontier industries such as advanced materials, innovative drugs, biomanufacturing, and commercial space. Legend Holdings has also made forward-looking investments, making early moves in new sectors such as quantum technology and life sciences, which are expected to become the growth drivers for new quality productive forces. During the Reporting Period, Legend Holdings has invested in nearly 40 technology projects, and to date, the Company has invested in a total of 120 national specialized and innovative “little giant” enterprises, maintaining an industry-leading position.

Legend Holdings has always been committed to serving national strategic needs and actively promoting the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry chain. By advancing new industrialization and boosting China’s strategic strength in manufacturing, and digital development, Legend Holdings has promoted the intelligent transformation and upgrading of China’s manufacturing industry. Currently, 90% of China’s top 500 manufacturers, over 1,000 leading manufacturing enterprises, and more than 2,000 growth manufacturing enterprises have received support from the Legend Holdings Family Group. Meanwhile, funds under the management of Legend Holdings have invested over RMB20 billion in the manufacturing sector, promoting the listing of dozens of manufacturing enterprises and fostering about 20 niche-sector leaders in the industry. As the world’s leading AI full-stack product portfolio and solution service provider, Legend Holdings has intensified its efforts to expand its footprint in AI and promote AI applications and built a vibrant AI+ application ecosystem with cumulative investments in over 250 AI-related companies. Meanwhile, Legend Holdings has actively promoted the industrialization of digital sectors and digital transformation of various industries. This includes supporting the proactive construction of digital infrastructure, and building a nationwide integrated computing power network to advance the deep integration of the digital economy with the real economy.

Legend Holdings has always insisted on integrating the green concept into its high-quality development and actively fulfilled its social responsibilities. Lenovo Group was the first domestic high-tech manufacturer to pass the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) net-zero target validation, and its MSCI ESG rating remains at AAA, the highest rating in this assessment. A number of green industrial projects newly laid out by Levima Advanced Materials were completed in the first half of the year, and multiple projects are scheduled to be completed and put into production in 2025. ZQET Group is expanding in the photovoltaic industry. It has invested in a 20GW N-type high-efficiency solar cell smart manufacturing project, with the first phase already in operation and its core products ranking among the top tier of the industry. Meanwhile, Legend Holdings focuses on systematic planning and long-term investment in public welfare areas such as “rural revitalization”, “innovative technology” and “promoting righteousness”, and has been keeping contributing Legend's value to the society.

In the face of challenges and opportunities, Legend Holdings will continue to deepen the high-quality development led by scientific and technological innovation. While strengthening its industrial foundation and optimizing the resource allocation, the Company will expand its presence in frontier areas, cultivate emerging and future industries, further focus on new quality productive forces, and build its new core competitiveness.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Electronics
