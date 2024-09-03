

Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India, Sept 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, today announced the launch of Product Experiences – a one-stop solution to effortlessly experiment and elevate customer experiences across web and apps to help maximize lifetime value. With a no-code approach, user-friendly UI, and advanced segmentation capabilities and analytics, Product Experiences allows product and growth managers to effortlessly personalize as well as optimize app and website user experiences. In today's competitive app landscape, the stakes are higher than ever for businesses. With 50% of users uninstalling an app within 30 days and 25% abandoning it after just one use, the pressure is on the brand to deliver personalized experiences. Any issue in user experiences can lead to swift abandonment given the ease of access to other alternatives. According to studies by McKinsey, a staggering 70% of drop-offs are due to sub-par in-app experiences, while 76% of customers express frustration when brands fail to provide personalized interactions. That’s where CleverTap Product Experiences steps in to address these critical challenges. It empowers product managers and growth teams to effortlessly experiment and make swift changes to the app's design, functionality, and workflows with minimal technical dependency—be it A/B testing onboarding, add-to-cart flow variants, updating banners, showing dynamic pricing, and other content. Thus democratizing app and web experience management by enabling growth teams to independently manage in-app monetization and personalization without the need for additional app updates. This drives operational efficiency, ensuring your business remains agile and responsive to market demands. The key components of Product Experiences include Remote Config and Product A/B Testing. Remote Config allows marketers and product managers to effortlessly map app and web functionalities to Remote Config’s user friendly interface, enabling seamless control and personalization of the user experience. They can create precise segments with zero-code and override variable values to tailor the experience for specific audiences directly from the CleverTap dashboard. With Product A/B Tests, marketers can set up experiments with multiple variants related to UI, functionality, and workflows. Through precise measurement of results based on key performance indicators (KPIs), businesses can analyze performance with detailed analytics and seamlessly deploy the most successful version to their user base. Anand Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap said, “Businesses are continuously striving to push out newer features and updates to benefit the end user. The app updates that bring these changes are often the result of a complex, time-consuming and resource-intensive process. App release cycles are not scalable, cost-effective or agile enough to respond to market demands and keep up with the rapidly changing business environment. Product Experiences addresses these industry pain points by empowering businesses to take control of their app and web experiences with minimum technical dependency. Its unique capabilities offer CleverTap customers an all-in-one solution that redefines campaign management and performance and app and web experience management, proving to be a complete platform for future digital engagement success.” About CleverTap CleverTap is the leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value. CleverTap is trusted by over 2000 brands like Domino’s, Levis, Jio, Papa John’s, Zomato, Kotak Bank, Air Asia, Carousell, TD Bank, and Tesco to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale. Backed by top-tier investors such as Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence across Seattle, London, São Paulo, Bogota, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, Vietnam, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/

X: https://twitter.com/CleverTap Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction. For more information:

SONY SHETTY

Director, Communications, CleverTap

+91 9820900036

sony@clevertap.com IPSHITA BALU

Consultant

Archetype

+91 9590111798

ipshita.balu@archetype.co





Topic: Press release summary

Source: CleverTap

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Wireless, Apps, Advertising, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

