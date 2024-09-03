

Amsterdam, Sept 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AI and Big Data Expo Europe, the premier event for AI and Big Data enthusiasts, innovators, and industry leaders, is just over one month away. Set to take place at the iconic RAI Amsterdam on October 1-2, 2024, this world-class event promises to deliver cutting-edge insights, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences in the rapidly evolving fields of artificial intelligence and big data.



Key Highlights: Newly Announced Speakers: The event boasts a stellar lineup of over 150 speakers from leading global organizations. Newly announced speakers include: - Rod Evans, EMEA VP - Supercomputing & AI, NVIDIA

- Andreia Dos Santos, Principal Analytical Lead, Google, and Program Lead Accelerate, Women in AI

- Daan Klein Douwel, Head of Data & AI, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

- Indul Hassan, Head of Engineering at BT Group

- Andrii Degeler, Head of Media at The Financial Times

- Christian M., Global Finance Transformation Senior Manager at Kraft Heinz These industry trailblazers will share their expertise and visions on how AI and Big Data are shaping the future across various sectors. - Unmatched Networking Opportunities: With over 7,000 attendees expected, the AI and Big Data Expo offers unparalleled opportunities for networking. Utilize our AI-powered matchmaking tool to connect with potential collaborators, clients, and thought leaders from around the globe.



- Co-located Shows: Gain access to eight co-located events, covering a wide range of technological innovations and trends. This multi-event format ensures attendees can explore the intersection of AI, big data, and other emerging technologies.



- Exhibition Floor: Discover the latest innovations from over 200 industry-leading solution providers, including Lenovo, OutSystems, F5, Bosch, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, ING, and Three Business. The exhibition floor is your gateway to seeing cutting-edge products and services firsthand, offering solutions that can transform your business. 7,000 attendees are expected to congregate from across Europe including CTOs, CDOs, CIOs , Heads of IOT, AI /ML, IT Directors, chief data scientists, data analysts, Software Engineers, Security Professionals, Developers, Start-Up’s, OEM’s, Government, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more. With solution-based case studies, top-level content, live demos and several networking opportunities, this show is not to be missed Register Today Don’t miss your chance to attend this world-leading event and elevate your AI expertise. Secure your free pass today by visiting AI and Big Data Expo Europe Registration. About AI & Big Data Expo: The AI & Big Data Expo is part of the TechEx Events World Series, the leading European technology event organizer. Bringing together key industries from across Europe, the expo offers a unique platform for business leaders, technologists, and decision-makers to engage, network, and learn about the latest advancements in AI, Big Data, and related fields.



Media contact:

Charlie Herne

charlie@techforge.pub





Topic: Press release summary

Source: TechForge

Sectors: Trade Shows, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

