

HONG KONG, Sept 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, the “Company” or “GTJAI”, stock code: 1788.HK) announced that Institutional Investor, an international authoritative financial magazine, has announced the rankings for the "All-Asia Executive Team", recognizing outstanding companies in corporate management and investor relations. GTJAI stood out among 1,323 companies in 18 industries with outstanding performance, winning multiple awards in the banking and non-banking financial fields. In particular, the Company has been awarded as the "Most Honored Company" in Asia for the fourth consecutive year and has achieved impressive results in categories such as “Best ESG” and “Best Board of Directors”, ranking among the top three in the industry. GTJAI has always adhered to the concept of "Serving the Country with Finance" and the sentiment of "Achieve the Greater Good with Finance," committed to becoming a "Well Respected, Comprehensively Leading and Globally Serving" financial service provider. The Company consistently maintains high standards of corporate governance, and firmly believes that sound governance is crucial to the sustainable development and long-term success of its business. The board of directors of the Company operates efficiently, diligently manages corporate affairs, leads the Company's development, and ensures that the development strategies and ideas are implemented at every level of the Company's operations through the leadership and execution of the management team. In addition, the Company values communication with investors, and uses multiple channels to timely and accurately disclose the latest developments and other information to maintain transparency. In recent years, the Company has been actively fulfilling social responsibilities in the financial industry, not only promoting its own low-carbon and green development but also assisting clients in green transformation through professional sustainable finance services, achieving remarkable results in ESG strategies and practices. The commendation from this international authoritative financial magazine for GTJAI reflects the high recognition of the Company by global investors and the general public. This recognition serves as a catalyst for the Company's ongoing high-quality development. Moving forward, the Company is committed to further strengthening its efforts, delivering practical, steadfast and sustainable development to reward investors, shareholders and the community for their unwavering support and acknowledgment. “Institutional Investor” Magazine “Institutional Investor” magazine, established in New York, the USA, in 1967, is one of the most influential financial magazines in the world. The magazine annually conducts executive team selection for listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region, and the results are highly recognized by the capital market and regarded as a global investment trendsetter by the industry. The 2024 "Asia Pacific Executive Team" selection was based on a survey involving 3,091 investment portfolio managers and buy-side analysts and 740 sell-side analysts, ranking all listed companies according to their performance in six categories, including "Best CEO", "Best CFO", "Best IRO", "Best IR Program", "Best ESG", and "Best Board of Directors". The evaluation categories mainly involve multiple aspects such as senior management accessibility, financial disclosure, corporate governance, and market value management. – End –





