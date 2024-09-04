

SHANGHAI, Sept 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 18th Frost & Sullivan Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summit and the 3rd New Investment Event (NIE 2024), was held in Shanghai from August 27-30, 2024, co-hosted by LeadLeo. With the theme of “Converging Innovation, Gathering Strength, Shaping a Quality-Driven Future”, NIE 2024 hosted a plenary session and six themed forums bringing together insights from across the industry ecosystem of corporates, academia, research institutes, investors, and media organizations. The aim of the event was to explore growth opportunities , new markets, and drivers of China’s economy in the new era. Frost & Sullivan has hosted its Growth, Innovation and Leadership Summit for over 30 years globally, and 2024 marked the 18th successful year of China hosting the Event. This year, the summit focused on key trending topics such as New Quality Productive Forces ("New quality productive forces" refers to productivity led by technological innovation that breaks away from the traditional mode of economic growth and development pathway. Adding technological content to productivity, it has the characteristics of high-end technology, high efficiency as well as high quality and quantity), Brand Globalization, Life Sciences, Changing Consumption Patterns, Food & Beverage, ESG, “AI +” and Intelligent Manufacturing, among others. Attended by over 3,000 delegates, the Conference facilitated in-depth discussions leveraging Frost & Sullivan’s insights on various Industries and the global capital markets. It offered optimal growth solutions for enterprises to survive and thrive through transformation. David Frigstad, Global Chairman of Frost & Sullivan, shared insights on the transformative power of the Intelligence Revolution shaping the global economy. He emphasized that we are living in a time where advancements in technology, particularly in advanced manufacturing, robotics, and artificial intelligence, have the potential to significantly improve productivity and create important new opportunities for businesses worldwide. David believes that Chinese companies, with their expertise in manufacturing and successful integration of cutting-edge technologies, are uniquely positioned to become leading global players. To seize these opportunities, he encourages Chinese companies to build robust ecosystems across the entire value chain, from supply chains to customer engagement, marketing, and technological innovation, and to forge strategic partnerships that will drive success in the evolving global market. As the world embarks on a path of monumental transformation, deeply impacting various industries, Aroop Zutshi, Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member of Frost & Sullivan, highlighted the dual nature of these changes – a blend of challenges and nascent growth opportunities, with sustainable development at the core. At the forefront of this global shift, China stands as a leader, propelling global economic growth through its enterprises that are forging world-class products and solutions. He expressed Frost & Sullivan's earnest desire to witness an increasing number of Chinese companies ascending to prominence globally. He further emphasized that a thriving capital market signifies the proliferation of growth avenues, fostering the realization of this aspiration. Amidst this paradigm shift, Frost & Sullivan remains committed to guiding businesses through the intricate landscape of growth opportunities, leveraging its robust Growth Pipeline Engine and FrostRadar insights. By empowering enterprises with actionable strategies, best practices, and a robust ecosystem, Frost & Sullivan aims to facilitate a seamless transformational growth journey for companies navigating the complexities of today's dynamic market. Dr. Neil Wang, Global Partner and Greater China Chairman of Frost & Sullivan highlighted China's remarkable economic growth over the past 40 years of reform. He emphasized the need for exploring unique development paths to achieve greater breakthroughs, particularly focusing on the cultivation of new quality productive forces, which was a key theme of the conference. Drawing on Frost & Sullivan's 60+ years’ experience, global data, insights, and extensive analytics on future trends in industries like AI, intelligent manufacturing, and life sciences, Dr. Neil Wang showcased the company's commitment to predicting and guiding China's growth opportunities. He also noted Frost & Sullivan's pivotal role in facilitating the globalization of Chinese enterprises and promoting brand building in line with national strategies. Finally, he reiterated the conference's dedication to fostering international cooperation and shared growth prospects, marking a successful continuation of Frost & Sullivan's global summit tradition. About Frost & Sullivan The Transformation Growth Journey Company For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been a global leader for its role in growth advisory. We help corporate leaders, and governments to navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Media Contact Company Name: Frost & Sullivan

