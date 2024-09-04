

TOKYO, Sept 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BrilliantCrypto, Inc. announces the launch of the mobile version of its blockchain game, BrilliantCrypto, on both iOS and Android. The version on iOS is designed for Scholars, allowing players to borrow NFT pickaxes for free and earn BRIL tokens by playing. In addition, a full version of the game is now also available on Android, further expanding the game's accessibility across multiple platforms. BrilliantCrypto Expands Game Accessibility on Mobile BrilliantCrypto is a mining game where players explore virtual mines to discover digital gemstones. Participants are rewarded with $BRIL tokens, the game's native cryptocurrency. The BRIL token, issued on the Polygon blockchain, is used to purchase, upgrade, and restore NFT pickaxes, as well as to buy and sell Gemstones (NFTs) on the in-game marketplace, optimizing the gaming experience. The game features a scholarship system, allowing players to borrow NFT pickaxes from owners and share the generated profits. This mechanism facilitates entry into the game's ecosystem and creates economic synergy within the community. BrilliantCrypto adopts the Play-to-Earn model, rewarding players' engagement and skills. After a success on PC, the game is now available on mobile for Android and iOS enabling players to access the game without using their personal computers. BrilliantCrypto Plans Global Expansion Following Initial Success Following its launch in Japan in June 2024, BrilliantCrypto is now expanding its activities in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia. The company has partnered with Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), a publicly traded French company, for the distribution and promotion of the game in Europe and South America. Additionally, BrilliantCrypto has established partnerships in Southeast Asia: VirtualsGG is the official partner for the Philippines and Indonesia.

Orient Dragon is designated as the official partner for Vietnam. The initial success of BrilliantCrypto in Japan is reflected in these numbers: Over 3,000 Gemstone transactions in one week

More than 10,000 Gemstones exchanged in less than a month

An average of 10,000 daily active users

A record IEO on Coincheck with $212 million USD raised and over 79,400 participating investors About BrilliantCrypto, Inc. BrilliantCrypto, Inc., a subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc., develops innovative blockchain games. Founded on November 9, 2022, the company combines COLOPL's expertise in video games with blockchain technologies to create unique gaming experiences. BrilliantCrypto plans to continue its international expansion, with token listings planned on Bit2Me in Brazil in September and in other countries in South America, as well as in Southeast Asia and Europe. The company is also working on developing new features to enrich the gaming experience and maintain user engagement. BrilliantCrypto's business model is based on the concept of "Proof of Gaming," inspired by Bitcoin's "Proof of Work." Players create economic value by extracting and exchanging Gemstones, contributing to the game's ecosystem. To support its diverse player base, BrilliantCrypto offers its interface in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Additionally, the company has a community website, BrilliantCrypto Community, translated into these languages and in Turkish. Know more please visit our website at https://brilliantcrypto.net/ or our headquarters: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan. Media Contact

BrilliantCrypto

Mr. Church

Website: https://brilliantcrypto.net/

https://brilliantcrypto-community.com/





