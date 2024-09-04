Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Habitat for Humanity appoints Elizabeth Satow as Area Vice President to propel Asia-Pacific regional strategy and operations

MANILA, Sept 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Global nonprofit housing organization Habitat for Humanity announces a significant addition to its leadership team. Elizabeth “Liz” Satow has been appointed as the Area Vice President for Asia and the Pacific and will be a pivotal leader to drive Habitat’s strategic initiatives and foster collaboration and growth within and outside the region.

Elizabeth Satow, who joined Habitat for Humanity Asia-Pacific as Area Vice President, looks forward to being a strong housing advocate in Asia and the Pacific and beyond.

Satow, who joined Habitat on August 5, has over two decades of experience in leading multinational teams and implementing operational strategies. She has a proven track record of generating resources with institutional donors, which will be a valuable asset as Habitat cultivates its strategic partnerships and funding relationships. She has also successfully managed change initiatives to enhance organizational health, accountability, and disaster responses.

Habitat for Humanity Area Vice President Elizabeth Satow (left) joins a house painting activity in the village of Wada, Pune district, Maharashtra, India. In this photo are (center, with yellow hardhat) Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International and (right) Anna Charly, Director of Volunteer Programmes and Individual Fundraising, Habitat for Humanity India.

“In her role as our leader in Asia and the Pacific region, Liz will be instrumental as we seek to deepen our impact, increase our influence, grow our resources, leverage innovation, and maximize organizational effectiveness,” said Patrick Canagasingham, the Chief Operating Officer of Habitat for Humanity.

Satow has expressed her enthusiasm in joining Habitat to drive the vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. She is looking forward to serving as a housing advocate, nurturing relationships with the various national organizations and key partners throughout the region and beyond.

Though Satow is from the USA, she was born in India and has spent a large part of her life in Asia. She holds a Master of Arts in International Development from The American University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The College of Wooster.

On August 20, Elizabeth Satow, Habitat for Humanity Area Vice President, participates in the handover ceremony of 15 climate-resilient homes in Wada village, Pune district, Mahrashtra, India.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in U.S.A. Since its founding in 1976, the housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In the Asia-Pacific region since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported millions of people to build or improve a place they can call home. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit habitat.org/asiapacific.

