

SINGAPORE, Sept 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Medical Fair Asia 2024 returns for its 15th edition this year, reinventing the marketplace with technology and innovation amidst an evolving landscape. The event will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from 11th to 13th September 2024. Exhibited by Taiwan Excellence at booth numbers 2H01-2J08, this year’s Taiwan Excellence Pavilion brings together 16 Taiwanese companies who are leading in innovation and advancement in the medtech industry. Themed “Shaping The Future with Taiwan’s MedTech Innovations”, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion showcases Taiwan’s leading medical innovation and cutting-edge solutions, exemplifying the country’s commitment to advanced medical care. Visitors, including medical and healthcare organisations and professionals, can experience Taiwanese medical innovation that leverages advanced AI, imaging technologies and more. The showcase will cover three aspects of Taiwan’s medtech innovations - Diagnostic Innovations, Treatment Innovations, and Innovations in Telemedicine and Digital Health Platforms. The main highlight of Taiwan Excellence Pavilion is the Taiwan Excellence Medical Industry Talk on 11 September 2024. Held at the pavilion from 2pm to 4pm, the talk will discuss a range of topics in the medtech industry including AI medical trends, AI smart healthcare solutions, 3D imaging and 3D printing, and surgical navigation robots. The Taiwan Excellence Medical Industry Talk will be graced by Mr. Chen-yuan Tung, Representative of Taipei Representative Office in the Republic of Singapore, and Mr. Daniel Lee, Chairman of Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association. More information on Taiwan Excellence Medical Industry Talk can be found in Annex A. Ms. Anna Wu, Director of Taiwan Trade Center Singapore (TAITRA) said, “In the second year of the Taiwan Excellence showcase at Medical Fair Asia 2024, we are proud to present Taiwan’s cutting-edge medical technologies and innovations. At the heart of this pavilion, we are shaping the future of healthcare, presented by companies that are similarly driven by excellence and share our aim to create a lasting impact on global health through innovation. These include Acer Medical Inc., V5med Inc., Shennona Co. Ltd, Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd, A Plus Biotechnology Co., Ltd, and more, whose achievements and innovation we celebrate at Taiwan Excellence Pavilion this year.” Taiwan Excellence aims to strengthen the enduring ties between Singapore and Taiwan. In 2023, two-way trade between Singapore and Taiwan was worth US$39.2 billion, with Taiwan’s exports to Singapore reaching US$29.7 billion, making Singapore Taiwan’s fifth largest export market. “Taiwan is a leader in medical innovation, constantly advancing technology and innovation to revolutionise the healthcare industry. The strong national health insurance system, vibrant ICT, and biopharmaceutical industries have driven the development of smart healthcare in the country. With continued collaboration, there are many opportunities in the medical industries between Taiwan and Singapore that we can tap on to advance healthcare solutions in the region,” Ms. Wu added. Taiwan Excellence Pavilion features products and technologies that showcase Taiwan’s latest medtech innovations. 16 Taiwan Excellence brands including Acer Medical Inc., AmCad BioMed Corporation, A Plus Biotechnology Co., Ltd, AVer Information Inc., BioGend Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Compal Electronics, Inc., EPED Inc., Fu Jun Biomedical Co., Ltd., LELTEK Inc., Nanoray Co., Ltd, OME Technology Co., Ltd., Shennona Co. Ltd, Taiwan Surgical Corporation, V5med Inc., Wellell Inc, and Inventec Appliances Corporation, will feature innovative products and solutions at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion over the three-day show. Taiwan Excellence 2024 Showcase Highlights can be found in Annex B. As Taiwan Excellence continues to forge new paths in innovation and technology, further solidifying the robust ties between Singapore and Taiwan. This participation is set to foster greater collaboration and mutual growth, creating new opportunities for both nations in the years to come. For more information, please visit: Taiwan Excellence. Annex A: Information on Taiwan Excellence Medical Industry Talk @ Medical Fair Asia 2024

https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/Annex_B.pdf About Taiwan Excellence: The Taiwan Excellence Award was established in 1993 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) with the aim of recognising outstanding products from Taiwan. Products shortlisted for the annual award are proudly made in Taiwan and are judged on their R&D, Design, Quality and Marketing with a key emphasis on Innovative Value. The products that passed the stringent selection process proudly wears the mark and are promoted in the domestic and international markets to strengthens Taiwan’s reputation as the hub of innovation. Media Contact:

Organized by: International Trade Administration (TITA), MOEA The International Trade Administration (TITA) is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade and economic cooperation. Its primary duties currently include participating in the activities of international economic and trade organizations and enhancing bilateral trade relations. Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network of over 1,300 international marketing specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 62 overseas offices worldwide.





