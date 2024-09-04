

HONG KONG, Sept 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BDO, the world’s fifth largest accountancy and advisory network, runs the annual BDO ESG Awards in its sixth year. BDO ESG Awards 2024 is now open for entries and will be closed by 23:59 HKT, 30 September 2024, centering the theme of ‘Carbon Neutrality’. Hong Kong listed companies are encouraged to participate, demonstrating their commitment to reducing carbon emissions. As always, the BDO ESG Awards has an independent judging panel to review and evaluate participating companies and select the final winners. With the standard of ESG reports of listed companies continuing to improve in recent years, BDO has brought in an independent professional organisation to conduct preliminary screening of the participating companies this year, in the hope of raising the standing of the Awards. BDO ESG Awards The BDO ESG Awards recognises outstanding listed companies on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong that have made positive impact in the areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). BDO held the inaugural BDO ESG Awards in 2018 and was the first in Hong Kong to encourage greater social responsibility and to emphasise the importance of integrating sustainability into business models. Theme Award for carbon neutrality The Theme Award will put a spotlight on the industry best practice to recognise the company that has achieved the biggest reduction in carbon emissions during the year, in both absolute terms and intensity, the best carbon reduction initiative launched during the year with the potential to significantly reduce the business’ carbon emissions in the long run and the most compelling long-term vision and action plan to achieve ‘net-zero’. Award category As a renowned advocator of sustainability in the industry, BDO endeavours to provide a diverse array of award categories for non H-share companies and H-share* companies, commending those that have demonstrated outstanding performance in ESG. - Best in ESG Awards

- Best in Reporting Awards

- ESG Report of the Year Awards

- Outstanding ESG Performance of H-share Companies Awards*

- Theme Award BDO keeps driving ESG best practices BDO has long been an advocate of sustainability. It not only incorporates ESG factors into its own operations but also assists companies with ESG reporting and risk management. Ricky Cheng, Director and Head of Risk Advisory, BDO Hong Kong, said, “With people becoming more and more aware of the impacts of modern development on the environment, the business world has come to realise it needs to change how it thinks and acts. In this sixth year of the BDO ESG Awards, we are seeing a surge in corporate ESG initiatives in Hong Kong, integrating ESG principles and climate change into their business strategies. “This year, ‘carbon neutrality’ is again our Theme Award as we understand achieving carbon neutrality is not just a goal, but a necessity, and businesses play a pivotal role in shaping that future. For responsible corporations, safeguarding and ensuring a sustainable future for all is a vital mission, and The BDO ESG Awards wishes to recognise and celebrate those that are taking bold steps towards realising that mission, demonstrating their commitment to a greener, more climate resilient world.” *It refers to companies listed on the HKEx’s List of H-share Companies. -End- Note to editors About BDO Limited

