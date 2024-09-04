Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Legacy Corporate Advisory Sdn. Bhd.
Legacy Secures Four Companies for US Listing
Malaysian Firms to Explore U.S. Market Expansion through Public Offering

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Legacy Corporate Advisory Sdn. Bhd. ("Legacy" or the "Company"), a financial services company that specialises in Initial Public Offerings (“IPO”), financial planning and funding solutions, is pleased to announce the signing ceremony with companies which are Neutral Transmission Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., I Bella Sdn. Bhd., Autoplay Group Sdn. Bhd. and AE Carbon Capital Ltd. on the United States (“U.S.”) Listing. These engagements mark a major step forward in pursuing a U.S. Listing, facilitated by Legacy as an IPO consultant.

1. Ms. Michelle Lee, Managing Director of AE Carbon Capital Ltd 2. Mr. Leopold Chew Wee Chet, Director of Neutral Transmission Sdn. Bhd. 3. Dr. Mohamed Bin Awang Lah, Founder & CEO of Neutral Transmission Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. 4. Mr. Ted W.Teo, Chief Representative of East West Bank 5. Mr. Nelson Goh, Managing Director of Legacy Corporate Advisory Sdn. Bhd. 6. Mr. Jeremy Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Fund Management 7. YBhg. Dato' Victor Hoo, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global Limited 8. Ms. Shermine Then, Founder & CEO of I Bella Sdn Bhd[L-R]
Legacy provides comprehensive IPO advisory services, including pre-IPO investments, IPO financing, and corporate advisory. Legacy aims to guide these companies in their U.S. Listing exercise, with the entire listing process anticipated to take between 12 months to 18 months. The services include overseeing the capital structure, coordinating the listing process, and developing detailed capital market strategies.

This signing ceremony highlights Legacy’s commitment to guiding the companies through U.S. market entry and establishing a strong global presence. With Legacy’s IPO expertise and network, these companies will be well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the U.S. market, unlock growth opportunities, and attract global investors.

Mr. Nelson Goh, Managing Director of Legacy Corporate Advisory Sdn. Bhd. said, "This engagement marks a significant milestone in Legacy’s ongoing journey to support companies in their global market expansion. As the IPO consultant of these four esteemed companies, we are not only facilitating their U.S. Listing exercise but also strengthening Legacy’s commitment to delivering value through strategic guidance and innovation. Our expertise in IPO advisory and financial solutions will ensure a smooth entry into the U.S. market, laying the groundwork for sustained growth and future opportunities for all involved."

He added, "The opportunities presented by this engagement are significant, not only for our clients but also for the Companies. This is more than just market expansion, this is about driving sustainable growth, exploring new markets, and continuously innovating. By aligning ourselves with companies that share our vision, we are creating a platform that fosters collaboration and success for all parties involved."

Furthermore, this engagement sets the foundation for future growth.  Our Company is well-positioned to explore additional growth opportunities within the region and globally. By continuing to strengthen its network of international collaborators, Legacy aims to unlock new business opportunities that align with its strategic vision.

Looking ahead, the company is committed to ensuring that this engagement not only meets but exceeds expectations. Through ongoing collaboration and a shared vision, the engagement will bring about meaningful change, opening doors to further innovations and breakthroughs in multiple sectors.

ABOUT LEGACY CORPORATE ADVISORY SDN. BHD.

Legacy Corporate Advisory Sdn. Bhd. ("Legacy" or the "Company") is a leading financial services firm specialising in, Initial Public Offerings (“IPO”), financial planning, and funding solutions. With a commitment to innovation, strategic thinking, and determination, Legacy provides tailored financial solutions to clients across diverse industries and global markets. Our expertise spans pre-IPO investments, capital structuring, corporate advisory, and market-entry strategies, ensuring businesses are well-equipped to navigate complex financial landscapes. Headquartered in Malaysia, Legacy serves a global client base, helping businesses achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

For more information, kindly visit: https://www.legacyadvisory.co/

