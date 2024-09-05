

- CENTRESTAGE is taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 4 to 7 September, with free entry to both industry buyers and the general public for the entire event for the first time - The fair features five zones, including the new Athleisure and Circular Fashion zones, reflecting trends in sportswear and sustainability respectively - Record-breaking participation of more than 250 brands from 18 countries and regions, including prestigious and internationally renowned labels, underscoring Hong Kong’s status as Asia's creative hub - Renowned fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic held a sharing session today and Robert Wun will host a masterclass session tomorrow. He will also showcase his design collection in an exclusive exhibition zone - A series of fashion shows will take centre stage, including the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show, which features a crossover between film and fashion with Weeds on Fire director Steve Chan, showcasing design pieces from four local designers - The exhibition culminates with the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest on 7 September, with Masayuki Ino, founder and designer of Japanese fashion brand doublet, serving as a guest judge HONG KONG, Sept 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), CENTRESTAGE began today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and will put on a scintillating show for attendees until 7 September. This edition of CENTRESTAGE sees a significant milestone as, for the first time, the event welcomes both industry buyers and the public free of charge for the entire duration. Numerous fashion and accessory brands are helping to offer a unique shopping experience for fashion enthusiasts from far and wide. The fair allows brands to expand their business connections and supports the growth of Hong Kong's creative industries. Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "This edition of CENTRESTAGE has shattered previous event records with more than 250 participating brands from 18 countries and regions. For the first time, this four-day exhibition welcomes the public free of charge for its entire duration, alongside the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME, with the goal of creating synergies and advancing our local creative industries. Yesterday's CENTRESTAGE ELITES featured a stunning show from internationally renowned haute couture designer Robert Wun, attracting global fashion buyers, pivotal figures in the local industry and fashion enthusiasts, and helping to reaffirm Hong Kong's status as a creative hub. Over the next four days the exhibition will help to forge new business opportunities in the fashion industry and energise our mega event economy at the same time." Entering its ninth edition, CENTRESTAGE has become a hallmark event for Asia-Pacific and international fashion, attracting renowned global brands. Notable among the labels joining this year’s event are the eponymous brand of Robert Wun, who became the first Hong Kong-born designer to grace the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week; renowned British brand ROKSANDA; sustainable luxury fashion brand PATRICK McDOWELL; globally renowned French brand BLVCK PARIS, which now has millions of social media followers; and avant-garde Italian brand LH (LA HAINE INSIDE US). The exhibition also presents a diverse array of brands from Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and India, as well as ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam and European countries including Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Hong Kong also has a significant presence, showcasing several brands for the first time, including MORAL, KnitWarm, Z I D I, 35 Degrees, STELLAM, SWAZ Jewelry, LOVE BY THE MOON and others. The CENTRESTAGE exhibition area features five zones, including the new Athleisure and Circular Fashion zones, reflecting trends in sportswear and sustainability respectively, alongside the Craftsmanship, Contemporary and Urban zones that each showcase distinctive fashion design elements. The HKTDC continues to invite buyers from around the world to source at CENTRESTAGE, including major multi-brand stores such as H. Lorenzo from the United States, Elevastor from France, VOO Store from Germany, The Four-Eyed Limited from Japan, Beaker from South Korea, and CLUB DESIGNER from Taiwan, and department stores including Hankyu from Japan and Galeries Lafayette from France. Embracing cross-disciplinary creativity and brand collaborations CENTRESTAGE features a series of captivating fashion shows for industry professionals and the public. The show presented by Hong Kong fashion platform FASHIONALLY today unveiled the latest collections from five local designers, including CHARLOTTE NG STUDIO, From Clothing Of, Lapeewee, IP Axis Studio and WHY. Internationally acclaimed golf brand ASHWORTH has collaborated with renowned Hong Kong designer Mountain Yam, debuting a collaborative line of athleisure wear that rides the wave of sporting enthusiasm ignited by the Paris Olympics. Tonight’s Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show presents a distinctive blend of fashion and film, unveiling the latest collections from four fashion brands: ANGUS TSUI, röyksopp gakkai, selfFab., and Z I D I. A fashion short film helmed by Steve Chan, director of Weeds on Fire (winner of the 1st First Feature Film Initiative organised by the CCIDA, formerly known as Create Hong Kong), will premiere during the show, blending elements of cinema and the catwalk for an extraordinary viewing experience. The fashion show will be live-streamed on the CENTRESTAGE and Fashion Hong Kong websites, Fashion Hong Kong's Instagram page, as well as the HKTDC's Facebook page and YouTube channel, allowing audiences to enjoy the experience live online or revisit after the show. As a pivotal event in the Asia-Pacific fashion industry, CENTRESTAGE will host iconic fashion shows from various regions, including the "Greater Bay Area Fashion Fusion Show" organised by Fashion Farm Foundation with the CCIDA as the Lead Sponsor; the "Macao Fashion Parade" by the Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Center; the "Thai Designers' Showcase" by Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion; and the “Young Knitwear Designers’ Contest” from the Knitwear Innovation and Design Society. Fashion supremo Robert Wun hosts masterclass session The grand opening show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, featured a premiere fashion show themed “Home Coming” from internationally acclaimed fashion designer Robert Wun. The event was held last night at the Hong Kong Palace Museum – the first fashion show to be held at this iconic venue. The show offered a colourful spectacle that left a deep impression on the audience. The entire show was live-streamed across various online platforms and can be revisited on the CENTRESTAGE website, as well as the HKTDC's YouTube channel and Facebook, Instagram and Weibo pages. Tomorrow (5 September) from 3:30pm to 4pm, Mr Wun will host a masterclass sharing session, offering insights into his remarkable journey in the realm of fashion design. Members of the public can register in advance on the exhibition's website to secure a spot, as seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, the exhibition features a zone dedicated to Mr Wun’s work, showcasing his latest design collections. Spectacular fashion shows and top designers sharing success stories In addition to presenting a series of captivating fashion shows, CENTRESTAGE serves as a platform for industry exchange and discussions on the future development directions within the fashion sector. Seminars and sharing sessions exploring fashion trends and industry advancements are scheduled throughout the exhibition period. Earlier today, British master designer Roksanda Ilincic held a sharing session and engaged with attendees on topics ranging from her creative inspirations to exploring the path to brand success. Her brand, ROKSANDA, has garnered international acclaim and been worn by prominent figures such as American pop icon Lady Gaga, former United States First Lady Michelle Obama and British royal Kate Middleton. Tomorrow, the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab) will delve into the utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) in fashion design, while on 7 September representatives from Redress and Advance Denim will share insights on sustainable fashion industry practices. CENTRESTAGE concludes with the highlight event, the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), on 7 September. The competition welcomes Masayuki Ino, founder and designer of Japanese fashion brand doublet, as VIP judge alongside a panel of industry experts who will select the winners in four categories: Champion, the Excellence Award, Best Art Direction and My Favourite Collection. Members of the public are invited to participate by casting their vote online (https://bit.ly/YDC2024_Vote_Now) for the latter category, with a chance to win one of five HK$2,000 Lee Gardens Area e-gift coupons sponsored by Hysan Development. AI virtual try-on experience, limited-edition fragrance and figures for redemption Hong Kong fencers have sparked a fencing craze in the city having shone at the Paris Olympics. CENTRESTAGE has set up a fencing game in the Athleisure zone, allowing participants to wield prop swords and face off against AI fencers on screen, experiencing the thrill of the sport. After visitors take photos, the system automatically generates images of them wearing selected virtual outfits that are available for downloading as mementos. What’s more, fashion enthusiasts can redeem limited-edition goodies onsite, such as a fragrance specially blended for CENTRESTAGE by Taiwanese perfume brand NAZO, and figures crafted in collaboration with Hong Kong's trendy toy brand LeeeeeeToy. CENTRESTAGE runs concurrently with the HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME to offer attendees a diverse fashion journey as they explore a wide range of branded clothing and renowned timepieces. Visitors also have a chance to enter the CENTRESTAGE X Watch & Clock lucky draw that takes place throughout the event. Photo download: https://bit.ly/47dwEp0 CENTRESTAGE kicked off today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with brands from around the world, including many internationally renowned labels, unveiling their latest collections at the four-day event. Joining for the glittering spectacle at CENTRESTAGE ELITES were (from left) Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, Shirley Chan, Council Member of the HKTDC; Vivian Sum, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of the HKSAR; Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; featured designer Robert Wun; Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC; Eric Chan, Chief Secretary for Administration of the Government of the HKSAR; Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC; Sunny Tan, Legislative Council Member; Raistlin Lau, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of the HKSAR; and Winnie Tse, Deputy Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of the HKSAR; Patrick Yeung, CEO of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. For the first time, CENTRESTAGE is opening its doors for four consecutive days to both industry buyers and the general public, with some brands offering visitors the chance to purchase fashionable attire from around the world. Visitors can also redeem limited-edition CENTRESTAGE goodies, including perfumes and models from a trendy toy brand. The first fashion show, FASHIONALLY Collection, featured five local designer brands, including CHARLOTTE NG STUDIO, From Clothing Of, Lapeewee, IP Axis Studio and WHY. British master designer Roksanda Ilincic hosted a sharing session, engaging with participants and discussing the path to success in the fashion world.

Websites CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk

CENTRESTAGE buyer online registration: https://bit.ly/3WYjnNI

Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/en

Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com/en Media enquiries Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing

Diana Tang Tel: (852) 9199 6723 Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.com

Reni Kwok Tel: (852) 6291 4283 Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.com HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department:

Snowy Chan Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email:snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org HKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en About the HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong ’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan. CCIDA’s website: www.ccidahk.gov.hk. Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Fashion & Apparel, Art, Music & Design

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

