

SINGAPORE, Sept 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Credit cards enable fast and seamless purchases while also giving cardmembers access to promotional offers across categories like shopping, dining, and entertainment. Some credit card issuers offer special cash back cards that give cardmembers the opportunity to earn cash rebates on eligible purchases. Based on the type of purchase, the credit card company transfers a percentage of the transaction value back into the cardholder's account. The Citi Cash Back Credit Card gives cardholders the chance to earn cash back rewards on a range of transactions from fuel purchases to dining, groceries and more. Keep reading to find out the benefits of using a cash back credit card for your everyday purchases. Citi Cash Back Credit Card and Its Benefits The Citi Cash Back Credit Card below grants cardmembers access to a host of benefits from cash back to discounts and deals. Cash Back Benefits Base cash back on all retail purchases: With the Citi Cash Back Card you can earn 0.2% base cash back on all your qualifying retail purchases.

With the Citi Cash Back Card you can earn 0.2% base cash back on all your qualifying retail purchases. S$300 welcome gift: New Citi cardmembers can earn S$300 in cash back rewards when they make qualifying purchases or payments worth S$800 in the first two months. When you spend a minimum of S$800 on qualifying retail purchases, you can earn bonus cash back across a range of categories. 7.8% cash back on private commute: Your base cash back of 0.2% combines with the bonus rate of 7.8% to give you a total cash back rate of 8% on taxis and private-hire vehicle operators with MCC 4121 such as Grab, Comfort/Citycab and Gojek, etc.

Your base cash back of 0.2% combines with the bonus rate of 7.8% to give you a total cash back rate of 8% on taxis and private-hire vehicle operators with MCC 4121 such as Grab, Comfort/Citycab and Gojek, etc. 7.8% bonus cashback on petrol expenditures: Get a combined 8% cash back (base 0.2% plus bonus cash back) on petrol transactions.

Get a combined 8% cash back (base 0.2% plus bonus cash back) on petrol transactions. 5.8% bonus cash back on dining and grocery purchases: Earn a combined cash back of 6% on eligible dining and grocery spends. Other Benefits Travel coverage: You can get up to S$1 million coverage when you charge your travel tickets with Citi Cash Back Card. You can activate your travel insurance prior to travel to enjoy the Complimentary Travel Insurance feature.

You can get up to S$1 million coverage when you charge your travel tickets with Citi Cash Back Card. You can activate your travel insurance prior to travel to enjoy the Complimentary Travel Insurance feature. Local deals and discounts: Explore a wide range of promotional discounts and other offers when you shop at select retailers, restaurants, etc. with Citi World Privileges.

Explore a wide range of promotional discounts and other offers when you shop at select retailers, restaurants, etc. with Citi World Privileges. Fuel savings: Enjoy fuel savings of up to 23.64% at Caltex, Esso and Shell (inclusive of 8% cash back).

Enjoy fuel savings of up to 23.64% at Caltex, Esso and Shell (inclusive of 8% cash back). Convert large purchases into instalments: Make large purchases more manageable by converting them into monthly instalments with the Citi PayLite Instalment Program.

Make large purchases more manageable by converting them into monthly instalments with the Citi PayLite Instalment Program. Converting card statement into instalments: The FlexiBill Instalment Program allows you to convert large outstanding credit card statement balances into smaller payments.

The FlexiBill Instalment Program allows you to convert large outstanding credit card statement balances into smaller payments. Instant cash: With the Quick Cash Program, you can get cash instantly to fulfil your emergency monetary needs. Final Thoughts Along with the benefits mentioned above, Citi Cash Back Credit Cards offer various benefits that can help you save more on eligible transactions. To apply for a Citi Cashback Credit Card in Singapore, log on to the official Citibank website and apply for the card in just a few simple steps. However, before applying for a credit card , do check the eligibility criteria, documents required and terms and conditions of the card. Along with the credit card cash back that you can get on eligible retail purchases, you can also leverage the additional perks that these cards offer. Citibank Singapore Citibank Singapore offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, and personal loans. Citibank Singapore aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the APAC in an ever-changing financial landscape. The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank Singapore website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article. Name: Sonakshi Murze

