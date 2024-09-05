Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Banle Group Announces 2024 Interim Results at Webcast

Kuala Lumpur, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -  Banle Group (NASDAQ: BANL) (“Banle” or “the Group”), a reputable marine fuel logistic company based in the Asia Pacific, announced today it will file its Interim report on Form 6-K for the year ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Banle Group will host a webcast on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 10:00 am HKT or Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET. Company management will discuss the Group’s business strategies and recent developments at the webcast.

Company management attending:

Mr. Teck Lim Chia – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Raymond Chiu – Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Venus Zhao – Investor Relations & Public Relations Director

Registration for the webcast is now open. Analysts and investors who wish to join the webcast are invited to register via the following link: https://webcast.roadshowchina.cn/SHMrSGhud1hrRTZTNmRkZ0dMb09Hdz09

- End -

About the Banle Group

CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistic company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in over 60 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, as of August 28, 2024. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and is awarded with the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.

For more information about our company, please visit our website at: https://www.banle-intl.com

Media Inquiries

CBL International Limited
Email: investors@banle-intl.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited
Shelly Cheng    Tel:(852) 2864 4857
Iris Au Yeung   Tel:(852) 2114 4913
Email:          sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk




