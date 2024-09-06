Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 6, 2024
Thursday, 5 September 2024, 15:34 HKT/SGT
Source: HKTDC
Typhoon special arrangements for CENTRESTAGE Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Salon de TIME

HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 will be issued at 6:20pm, CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME will be closed by that time.

If the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled at or before 2:00 pm on 6 September, the fairs will re-open two hours after the signal is cancelled, and the fairs’ opening hours for the remaining period will be extended to 7:30pm (Friday) and 7:00pm (Saturday).

The fairs, however, will remain closed for the day if the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled after 2:00 pm on 6 September.

Websites:

CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk
CENTRESTAGE buyer online registration: https://bit.ly/3WYjnNI
Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/en
Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com/en
Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwatchfair/en
Salon de TIME: https://www.hktdc.com/event/te/en

To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc

About HKTDC

Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With over 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publicationsresearch reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: http://www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

Media enquiries:

CENTRESTAGE

Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing:

Diana Tang
Tel: (852) 9199 6723
Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.com 

Reni Kwok
Tel: (852) 6291 4283
Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.com 

HKTDC Communications and Public Affairs Department

Snowy Chan
Tel: (852) 2584 4525
Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TIME

Johnny Tsui  
Tel: (852) 2584 4395    
Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org

Bubble Ma    
Tel: (852) 2584 4369    
Email: bubble.ma@hktdc.org 




 News Alerts
