  • Friday, September 6, 2024
Thursday, 5 September 2024, 17:35 HKT/SGT
Fenbo Holdings Limited Plans to Raise $5 Million Via New Share Sale

HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Fenbo Holdings Limited, an established original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that produces electrical hair styling products under the "Remington" brand, seeks to raise as much as $5 million by selling new shares via a follow-on deal after its initial public offering late last year, according to a company filing in August.

Fenbo intends to use approximately 20% of the net proceeds to bolster its research efforts on developing new products; approximately 40% of the net proceeds to develop its own branded products; approximately 30% to form an expanded sales team for marketing its own branded products; and approximately 10% for general working capital, according to the filing.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Fenbo represents over 30 years of experience producing personal care electric appliances (principally electrical hair styling products) and toys products to overseas markets. The company, since 2006 also has been served as an OEM and ODM for Spectrum Brands, a global home essential company, and its sole customer, producing electrical hair styling products, under the "Remington" brand which Spectrum Brands has the right of the use of, and which are currently sold to Europe, United States and Latin America, according to its website.

 

 

 

 

 

 




