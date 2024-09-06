Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 6, 2024
Thursday, 5 September 2024, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ASEAN Railways CEOs' Conference
ARCEOs' Conference 2024 Held in Indonesia: Achieving Sustainability through Digital Innovation

Bandung, W Java, Indonesia, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 44th ASEAN Railway CEOs’ Conference (ARCEOs’ Conference) was successfully held in Bandung, Indonesia, from September 2-5, 2024. With the theme "Driving Sustainability with Digital Innovation," this year’s ARCEOs’ Conference focused on sustainable and eco-friendly railway development supported by digital transformation in safety and service aspects.

Minister of Transportation of Republic of Indonesia Budi Karya Sumadi with the delegates of 8 ASEAN railway operators Inaugurate the opening of The 44th ASEAN Railway CEOs’ Conference (ARCEOs’ Conference) in Bandung, Indonesia, Monday.
Indonesia's Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi and delegates of 8 ASEAN railway operators share in the opening of The 44th ASEAN Railway CEOs' Conference (ARCEOs' Conference) in Bandung, Indonesia.

 

Representing Indonesia, PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) (KAI) was appointed as the organizing committee for the ARCEOs' Conference, which was attended by seven other ASEAN railway operators including Keretapi Tanah Melayu (Malaysia), Vietnam Railways (Vietnam), Ministry of Public Works and Transport (Cambodia), Lao National Railways (Laos), Philippine National Railways (Philippines), Myanma Railways (Myanmar), and State Railway of Thailand (Thailand).

ARCEOs' Conference delegates experience The first high-speed train in ASEAN, Whoosh
ARCEOs' Conference delegates experience the first high-speed train in ASEAN, Whoosh

 

In his address, Minister of Transportation of Republic of Indonesia Budi Karya Sumadi highlighted that Indonesia is currently experiencing significant growth in the railway sector with the operation of the first high-speed train in the ASEAN region, Whoosh.

"Moreover, in urban rail transportation, Indonesia is expanding its MRT network with ongoing construction, in addition to the Jabodebek LRT, and the latest is the Autonomous Rail Transit in Nusantara as the next capital city," he explained.

The introduction of high-speed trains aims to advance transportation in Indonesia to enhance connectivity and the economy between Jakarta and Bandung through modern, eco-friendly mass transit.

With the high-speed train, passengers need not worry about long travel times, as the Jakarta-Bandung route is covered in just 28 minutes, with a maximum speed reaching 350 km/h. Featuring more spacious and modern interiors, the high-speed train offers three classes with a total capacity of up to 601 passengers and dedicated spaces for the disabled.

The event included several working group sessions to share best practices and discuss various issues ranging from the implementation of digital technology, railway human resource development, digital marketing, service transformation, to the application of high-tech railways like high-speed trains.

KAI CEO Didiek Hartantyo stated that the goal of the 44th ARCEOs’ Conference is to strengthen relationships and cooperation among railway operators and industry stakeholders in ASEAN. Didiek emphasized that working together allows for achieving greater accomplishments and truly realizing the ASEAN spirit of mutual benefit, shared success, and resilience in facing various challenges.

"This year, our theme is 'Driving Sustainability with Digital Innovation.' We believe this theme stems from the global challenges we face, including the urgent need to address climate change, improve operational efficiency, and meet the growing demand for more sustainable transportation options. Additionally, advancements in technology and changes in customer demands play a significant role in shaping our focus," Didiek said.

Delegates had the opportunity to experience the Whoosh train from Padalarang Station in Bandung, West Java, to Halim Station in Jakarta, followed by a tree planting activity. In addition to Whoosh, delegates had the chance to ride the Panoramic Train, designed to offer panoramic views along the journey with large windows on both sides.

Furthermore, to support environmental sustainability and digital innovation, KAI deployed electric vehicles during the ARCEOs’ Conference, provided eco-friendly souvenirs, and used an app as an information platform throughout the event.

"We believe this conference will not only strengthen cooperation among railway operators but also promote sustainability and digital innovation in the spirit of ASEAN unity. Together, we can build a future where railways connect our nations and support ASEAN's growth and success," concluded Didiek.

For more information, please contact: 
Anne Purba 
VP of Public Relations 
PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero)
Email: anne@kai.id




Topic: Trade Show or Conference
Source: ASEAN Railways CEOs' Conference
Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Taiwan Excellence Unveils Pioneering Medtech Innovation at Medical Fair Asia 2024  
Sept 5, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Lexaria Releases Strategic Letter from the Outgoing CEO  
Sept 5, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Betting Big on Content: CMGE Steers Through Industry Waves with Robust Lineup  
Sept 5, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Expands 13C Production Capacity With North Star Project  
Sept 5, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Lexaria Welcomes Industry Veteran as New CEO  
Sept 5, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
AI Innovative Award of the 2025 CES Competition to Include Femto Flagship Product  
Sept 5, 2024 20:45 HKT/SGT
Moolec Confirms US Harvest and Promising Yields for Plant-Grown Products GLASO(TM) and Piggy Sooy(TM) in October  
Sept 5, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
ARCEOs' Conference 2024 Held in Indonesia: Achieving Sustainability through Digital Innovation  
Sept 5, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Fenbo Holdings Limited Plans to Raise $5 Million Via New Share Sale  
Sept 5, 2024 17:35 HKT/SGT
Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show elevates style aesthetics  
Sept 5, 2024 16:42 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       