Reopening of CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME

HONG KONG, Sept 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the tropical cyclone warning will be lowered to No 3 at 12:40pm, CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME will reopen at 2:40pm.

The fairs’ opening hours will be extended to 7:30pm today and 7pm tomorrow (7 September), respectively, to facilitate more business connections.

Both CENTRESTAGE and Salon de TIME are also open to the public.

In addition to the physical fairs, HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ hybrid platform will enable exhibitors and buyers for the Watch & Clock Fairâ€¯ and Salon de TIMEâ€¯to enjoy extended business discussions via its Click2Match business matching service until 14 September.

Websites:

CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk
CENTRESTAGE buyer online registration: https://bit.ly/3WYjnNI
Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/en
Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com/en
Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwatchfair/en
Salon de TIME: https://www.hktdc.com/event/te/en

About HKTDC

Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With over 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: http://www.hktdc.com/aboutus

Media enquiries:

CENTRESTAGE

Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing:

Diana Tang
Tel: (852) 9199 6723
Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.com

Reni Kwok
Tel: (852) 6291 4283
Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.com

HKTDC Communications and Public Affairs Department:

Snowy Chan
Tel: (852) 2584 4525
Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TIME

Johnny Tsui
Tel: (852) 2584 4395
Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org

Bubble Ma
Tel: (852) 2584 4369
Email: bubble.ma@hktdc.org

To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc




