HONG KONG, Sept 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the tropical cyclone warning will be lowered to No 3 at 12:40pm, CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME will reopen at 2:40pm.

The fairs’ opening hours will be extended to 7:30pm today and 7pm tomorrow (7 September), respectively, to facilitate more business connections.

Both CENTRESTAGE and Salon de TIME are also open to the public.

In addition to the physical fairs, HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ hybrid platform will enable exhibitors and buyers for the Watch & Clock Fairâ€¯ and Salon de TIMEâ€¯to enjoy extended business discussions via its Click2Match business matching service until 14 September.

Websites:

CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk

CENTRESTAGE buyer online registration: https://bit.ly/3WYjnNI

Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/en

Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com/en

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwatchfair/en

Salon de TIME: https://www.hktdc.com/event/te/en

About HKTDC



Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With over 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: http://www.hktdc.com/aboutus

Media enquiries:

CENTRESTAGE

Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing:



Diana Tang

Tel: (852) 9199 6723

Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.com



Reni Kwok

Tel: (852) 6291 4283

Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.com

HKTDC Communications and Public Affairs Department:



Snowy Chan

Tel: (852) 2584 4525

Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TIME



Johnny Tsui

Tel: (852) 2584 4395

Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org



Bubble Ma

Tel: (852) 2584 4369

Email: bubble.ma@hktdc.org

To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc

Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Watches & Jewelry

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.