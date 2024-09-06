

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a leading global health technology provider of smart wearables, has launched the Amazfit T-Rex 3, designed to redefine adventure for today’s explorers. With military-grade toughness, precise navigation, and exceptional battery life, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is the perfect companion for life’s epic journeys. Built with military-grade construction to endure extreme environments, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 now features a larger 1.5” AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, ensuring easy readability in any lighting conditions. True to Amazfit’s legacy, the Amazfit T-Rex 3’s powerful battery offers up to 27 days of typical use or 180 hours of continuous GPS tracking and navigation. Travel adventurer Muhammad Haris Hakimi said, “The Amazfit T-Rex 3 dual-band GPS provided exceptional accuracy from the clear and audible turn-by-turn directions through connected Bluetooth headphones. The enhanced privacy gave me control over my location-sharing via the enabling or disabling of the GPS data.” Personal data privacy is crucial for safety and security. The Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers various privacy features, including options for permanent or temporary cloud storage of GPS data, no cloud storage and the ability to disable GPS permissions entirely. Backup options include automatic email backup, cloud backup, local backup to a mobile device, and sports data file export. These features allow the user control of their personal information and location details. Sportsperson and active runner Shawn Pam said, “The 2,000 nits on the 1.5” AMOLED screen displayed data and maps clearly in various environments; from the sidewalks of Kuala Lumpur to the jungles of Bukit Dinding, I was able to see my route, heart rate, blood oxygen and more. The Zepp 4.0 OS with Zepp Coach aids my run plans and keeps me on track. The speech-to-text, allows me to reply to text messages and set reminders without stopping my workout.” Overall, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is 16% larger than its predecessors and features a stainless-steel bezel, free offline maps, contour maps with turn-by-turn directions, and advanced health tracking including readiness and heart rate variability. The Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes with over 170 workout modes, now with Hyrox Racing, Freediving, Ultramarathon and upgraded Strength Training modes. Within the new Strength Training mode, users can create their own training templates in the Zepp App and sync them to the watch to follow their workout. Another upgrade is the Zepp OS 4.0 which introduces fully integrated AI, offering a rich app ecosystem, seamless connectivity with third-party fitness devices and AI assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o. Building on the success and foundation of the Amazfit T-Rex Series legacy, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 brings noticeable upgrades. It is bigger, brighter and more interactive, thanks to integrated AI. How does the Amazfit T-Rex 3 compare to the Amazfit T-Rex 2? Here are some key statistics: On 7 and 8 September 2024, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 will be available during the Pre-Launch Sale for RM1,099.00, at DirectD Gadget Mega Store, Petaling Jaya. Customers will also receive an Amazfit String Bag, Amazfit Microfiber Towel and DirectD Water Bottle, while supplies last. Additionally, the Pre-Launch Sale includes a purchase-with-purchase (PWP) offer for Amazfit PowerBuds Pro at RM99.00 (regular price RM599.00). Starting from 9 September 2024, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 will be available for RM1,099.00 and a free gift, on Shopee. Image Download Download high-resolution images from this LINK. About Amazfit Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health’s proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com. For media information, kindly contact:

Triven Marketing Group, for Amazfit

Jazzmin Wan

Tel: +6 017 289 4110

Email: jazzmin@swanconsultancy.biz





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Amazfit

Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Wireless, Apps

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

