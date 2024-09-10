

MUMBAI, INDIA, Sept 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - InfoComm India 2024, the premier professional audiovisual (Pro AV) and integrated experience solutions event in India, concluded its tenth in-person edition at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) on 5 September with resounding success. The show recorded 10,867 unique business attendees, marking a 17% increase compared to the previous edition. Multifaceted Success Growth Story Importantly, InfoComm India 2024 saw a significant surge in visitor interest to spend more time at the show, with an 80% increase in same-show return visitors compared to the last edition. Nearly 30% of visitors are technology end users – a 5% growth compared to 2023. Almost 50% of visitors hold managerial positions or higher or directly influence technical and purchasing decisions. The rise in highly engaged attendees, with high purchasing authority, and increased time spent at the show underscores not only InfoComm India’s growing relevance in India’s Pro AV market but also aligns with the country’s thriving economy and increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies across various market sectors and industries. InfoComm India 2024's success is a testament to the immense potential and opportunities the Indian market holds for the Pro-AV industry.



“The Indian market is one of the most important markets for us,” shared David McKinney, Managing Director of Generation AV, a new exhibitor at the show. “We have attended past InfoComm India editions (as visitors) and we saw so many opportunities here. Coming off the back of a successful InfoComm Asia in Bangkok in July, we have high hopes to show off our brands and technology to our customers in India.”



InfoComm India 2024 was a vibrant hub of activity where visitors explored the future of Pro AV technology, connected with exhibitors, and participated in experiential activities. “There isn’t any platform like InfoComm India that showcases the best of Pro AV solutions,” enthused Devi M A, General Manager of Samsung. He added, “We’ve had a great experience over the last three days because we’ve had many end users and potential customers, signifying huge opportunities building up for us.” Durai Kandasamy, Managing Director and CEO of first-time exhibitor NeoTouch, expressed his gratitude to the show, “We were visitors to InfoComm India for many years. Now that we are here as an exhibitor is a proud moment for us, being able to position our brand in a different orbit and participate alongside international brands.” Advanced Pro AV Technology and Solutions for a Future-Ready Digital Era InfoComm India served as a launchpad for leading solution providers to debut their latest products and solutions, thereby helping to shape the future of the Pro AV industry in India. With some 250 global and emerging exhibitors and brands, including more than 30 new participants, and over 30 product launches – including new-at-show and new-in-Asia debuts – the show treated visitors to a plethora of innovations applicable to diverse industries. From immersive displays and innovative audio systems to integrated experiences and smart solutions, InfoComm India 2024 provided a glimpse into the transformative power of Pro AV in various sectors, including corporate, education, live events and entertainment, smart urban planning, hospitality, and retail. Ashish Bajaj, Director of Enterprise Sales – India and SAARC of Harman, shared why InfoComm India is a valuable platform for solution providers like Harman, “We saw all our customers, users, and partners for the installation market at the show. This market is huge in India and it’s growing rapidly.” Constantly seeking to explore opportunities in various solution segments, return exhibitor ViewSonic shared that it has received many good connections every time the brand exhibits at the show. A marketing representative from ViewSonic summed up, “If you want to experience the future of technology, you have to visit InfoComm India.”



Innovative products and solutions filled the InfoComm India show floor, dazzling visitors with the latest technology to propel their business success. High-Value Attendees Actively Seeking Solutions InfoComm India welcomed 76 qualified high-value buyers from all over India. These buyers actively seeking solutions for their ongoing projects come from various high-growth sectors that the Show organizers specially identified, including smart city and urban development, education, live events and entertainment, and healthcare. Through a specially curated Guided Show Floor Tour and pre-show business matching exercise with the exhibitors, the show gave the buyers a comprehensive look at the latest and innovative Pro AV offerings relevant to their specific project needs. Hosted Invited Guests include: National Informatics Centre, India; Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation; National Institute for Smart Government; Honeywell; Agra Smart City; Ramoji Film City; and more. “InfoComm India allowed me to discover more companies, new technologies, and the attributes that can help me refine and improve our future procurement process,” remarked Invited Guest Anand Menon, Project Planning and Management Specialist from AGRA Smart City, at the end of his visit. "The guided tour was particularly helpful, offering a focused overview of the booths and technologies most relevant to my project needs." Other high-profile vertical market end users who visited InfoComm India 2024 included: Kerala State IT Mission

Central Public Works Department, India

Indian Space Research Organisation

Government of Gujarat, India

Reliance Industries

Adani Group

Aditya Birla Group

Tata Group

Mahindra & Mahindra

Oberoi Group

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Amazon Development Center

Bank of America

Barclays

Central Bank of India

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences

Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Mumbai

The Indian Hotels

Zee Entertainment

SRSG Broadcast India With a wide range of innovative solutions on displays, the show also attracted large delegations of leading AV and tech channel professionals, including system integrators and consultants like: 3CDN Workplace Tech

Actis Technologies

Accenture Solutions

Actis Technologies

Active AV Technologies

Allwave AV System

Diversified AV India

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Genesis IT Innovations

Tech Mahindra

Havi Design India

Wipro

VEGA Global

Velocis Systems

Qubix Technologies

Rhino Engineers

Sigma AVIT Technology Solution Jasline Tay, Regional Sales Head, APAC for BARCO, shared that InfoComm India is her favourite among the Pro AV tradeshows. She believes the Indian market currently provides abundant business opportunities for the well-established BARCO brand. Knowledge-packed Summit Program The InfoComm India 2024 Summit, led by 98 renowned industry experts and thought leaders, was a masterclass in navigating the evolving Pro AV and technology landscape. The attending 2,159 summit delegates (1.2 times more than the last edition, which saw 1,777 delegates) gained valuable insights into critical topics across 14 specialized tracks and 50 sessions ranging from immersive storytelling to the permeation of blended learning across India’s educational system to cybersecurity and AI.



The real learning happened beyond the slides as InfoComm India Summit delegates demonstrated they were a community of thinkers and enjoyed meaningful exchanges with industry visionaries. Beyond the Booths: Immersive Experiences and Special Events InfoComm India 2024 went beyond product displays on the show floor; it provided numerous engaging activities like the New Product & Technology Guided Show Floor Tour, the Multisensory Immersive Experience co-presented with MSS World + Studio Ocupus, and a host of networking events that facilitated meaningful interactions amongst AV system integrators, solution providers and brands, and technology end users. Experiential learning is front and center at InfoComm India; attendees were treated to a multisensory immersive experience and curated guided show floor tours highlighting new launches and the latest technological advancements. When asked what InfoComm India meant to his business, Swadesh Khetawat, Managing Director, Green Sources, said, “InfoComm India gave us a robust platform to showcase our innovative solutions, significantly boosting our visibility and market presence. The networking opportunities also facilitated several strategic partnerships, enhancing our distribution channels and market reach,’ India - World's Fastest-Growing Pro AV Market The success of InfoComm India 2024 reflects the robust growth of the Pro AV market in India. According to the 2024 Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) by AVIXA, India is the fastest-growing Pro AV market in the Asia Pacific region, with annual revenue projected to reach 422 billion in 2029. InfoComm India’s 100% rebooked 2025 show floor reflects the overwhelming optimism within the Indian market. The show’s achievement this year highlights InfoComm India's pivotal role in driving the industry's growth and innovation, establishing it as the region's leading platform for showcasing cutting-edge Pro AV technologies and fostering collaboration. Show Organizer InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd is already looking ahead to its 2025 edition and is considering further enhancements to include even more brands and companies that are keen to take advantage of this incredible opportunity. InfoComm India 2025 will take place from 9 to 11 September 2025 at JWCC. For the latest show updates, visit InfoComm India at www.infocomm-india.com. To access this year’s show photos and more press info, go to Digital Press Kit



For more InfoComm India 2024 show photos, go to Live Album. About InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd InfoCommAsia Pte. Ltd. is the region’s preeminent organizer of tradeshows for the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Solutions industries. Through industry-leading shows for Asia, China, and India, InfoCommAsia connects global and regional solution providers, vertical market end-users and the supply chain with the most important markets of Asia Pacific. Additional information is available at: infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com | infocomm-asia.com About AVIXA AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit www.avixa.org. Media Contact Information: Rest of the World

Angie Eng, Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

angieeng@infocommasia.com India

Sooraj Dhawan

sooraj@falconfirst.com





