

QATAR, UAE, Sept 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - A prominent financial institution in Qatar has undergone a major digital transformation, significantly enhancing customer experience and maintaining its competitive edge in the banking industry. At the core of this transformation is a cutting-edge mobile banking app designed for seamless account management, money transfers, bill payments, and mobile wallet services. This app features a user-friendly interface and robust security measures, ensuring that customers have convenient and secure access to their financial services anytime and anywhere. Additionally, advanced chatbot solutions and AI-driven virtual assistants offer immediate support and personalized product recommendations, further enriching the overall customer experience. The organization has also streamlined its internal operations by automating critical back-office tasks such as loan processing and document management. This automation not only boosts operational efficiency but also promotes greater financial inclusion by making banking services accessible to a broader audience. By embracing cutting-edge technology and innovation, the institution continues to set the standard for digital banking in Qatar, underscoring its commitment to providing sophisticated, effective, and accessible banking solutions.



These digital transformations are directly contributing to Qatar's Vision 2030, which aims to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and technological advancement. By enhancing financial services through digitalization, the institution is playing a crucial role in fostering economic development, improving financial literacy, and ensuring that the benefits of digital banking reach all segments of the population. Our upcoming Digital Transformation Summit Qatar is poised to further support Vision 2030 by bringing together industry leaders, technology experts, and policymakers to share insights, strategies, and innovations. The summit will facilitate discussions on how digital transformation can continue to drive economic growth, enhance public services, and improve quality of life. By providing a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, the summit will help pave the way for achieving the ambitious goals set out in Vision 2030. Overview of the event: Qatar has actively pursued digital transformation to modernise its economy and enhance public service delivery. Significant investments in technology infrastructure and initiatives have boosted efficiency and productivity across sectors. Despite challenges like cybersecurity, data privacy, and developing skilled human capital, Qatar's digital efforts align with its 2030 National Vision of sustainable growth and high living standards. The 31st Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit will guide businesses on best practices for engaging users across endpoints, enabling them to embrace digital transformation for efficient and sustainable operations. These ongoing efforts will positively shape Qatar's future. Who will attend? Berthold Trenkel-Advisor To Chairman-Qatar Tourism.

Dr. Mohamed Elhindi-Chief Information Officer-Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Fethi Filali-Director Of Technology & Research (CTO)-Qatar Mobility Innovations Center-QMIC.

Dr. Ali Al Sanousi-Executive Director-Clinical Information Systems-Hamad Medical Corporation.

Max Renault-Director-Innovations In Global Precision Health,Weill Cornell Medicine. The event will cover topics like: The Dynamic Shift in the digital World.

Qatar's E- government Strategy.

Qatar's Digital Initiative towards Future Mobility.

Intelligence Automation to Drive the Next Wave of Transformation.

