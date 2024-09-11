Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Melbourne, Australia--(ACN Newswire - September 10, 2024) - Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (KCC, Kincora or the Company). Please find attached for release to the market, Kincora Copper Limited's Investor Presentation - September 2024.

https://app.box.com/s/1xwbafyoutfgd7ldw8tn7c57zr1ci8ri

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763).

For further information please contact:

Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer
sam.spring@kincoracopper.com or +61431 329 345

Executive office

400 - 837 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada
Tel: 1.604.283.1722
Fax: 1.888.241.5996

Subsidiary office Australia

Vista Australia
Level 4, 100 Albert Road
South Melbourne, Victoria 3205

