  • Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 20:00 HKT/SGT
New Book Reveals First Ever Neuroscience-Powered GenAI Tools Global Brands Are Using to Win Consumers
Written by Sensori.Ai CEO Dr. A.K. Pradeep, "Neuro AI: How to Win the Minds of Consumers Using Neuroscience-Powered Gen AI" leverages his success working with the biggest global brands to capture the nonconscious mind of the consumer, where 95% of purchase decisions are made

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, Sept 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Sensori.Ai, the only company blending neuroscience with generative AI (GenAI) to transform product innovation, consumer engagement and experiences, today announced the launch of the latest book from CEO and founder Dr. A.K. Pradeep and experts at Sensori AI. "Neuro AI: How to Win the Minds of Consumers Using Neuroscience-Powered Gen AI" ("Neuro AI") is prescriptive for practitioners of innovation, messaging and marketing and explores how to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace by transforming GenAI from ‘generic AI' to truly ‘generative AI.' Through the use of real world case studies and use cases, "NeuroAI" reveals practical applications for appealing to the nonconscious mind, where 95% of decisions are made. Published by Wiley and co-authored by Dr. Anirudh Acharya, Dr. Rajat Chakravarty and Ratnakar Dev, the book is now available via Amazon and all major booksellers.

Since its founding in late 2022, Sensori.Ai has developed a number of solutions designed to embed neuroscience principles and breakthrough algorithms into GenAI to create unique consumer understanding, product innovation and sensory design platforms. The company pioneers the use of unique nonconscious data (data consumed by the decision making nonconscious mind of the consumer) to create its breakthroughs. For example, Sensori.Ai created the first neuroAI-based algorithm to aid in the creation of fragrance, flavor and music. To date, the company has helped develop over 20 new products, over 100 campaigns and packaging designs and repositioning for most of the recognized global brands in the CPG, FMCG, and retail spaces. "Neuro AI" provides a primer on the neuroscientific principles and research backing these solutions with a transparent look at how these algorithms are created and the rules they follow.

"Make no mistake: GenAI is revolutionizing every part of our lives today. Apple Intelligence is just the beginning of this revolution. ‘Neuro AI' shows how memory structures and translational neuroscience puts humanity back at the center of GenAI-based design," said Dr. Pradeep. "For instance, every product maker wants their consumer to desire their product. Algorithmically embedding the neuroscience of desire in GenAI creates exciting product designs and market messaging that speak deeply to the nonconscious mind of the consumer, which is the powerful, driving force behind purchasing decisions."

95% of desires and decisions are rooted in the unconscious mind. By leveraging its architecture and selectively utilizing the data streams that feed it, GenAI algorithms can be trained to operate in vastly more efficient and creatively effective ways. This return to an anthropocentric GenAI rooted in neuroscience-hence the term neuroAI-is both the thesis of the book and the focus for Sensori.Ai. GenAI trained on key neuroscientific principles and using proprietary algorithms can quickly develop and refine product concepts, packaging, pricing, messaging and other key features to appeal to consumers in a deep, personal and brand-guided manner.

Sensori.Ai's solutions focus on using neuroAI for four specific business needs: consumer understanding (including neurographic profiles, archetypes, price sensitivity, personality and proclivities); product and brand innovation (including product features, product patent and IP protection, product pricing, product promotion and product volumetrics prediction); sensorial innovation (including fragrance design, flavor design, music design and packaging visual design); and desire creation (including advertising, messaging, desire scoring, desire-based message redesign and desire-based PDP redesign). "NeuroAI" details all of the science and methods in these four areas, which are also contained in the Sensori.Ai platform and solution suite.

"AI is everywhere now, but there's precious little practical information about it that's available to people," said Priya Nair, Business Group President, Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever. "NeuroAI" changes that. The big add is that the book also covers consumer neuroscience. It's a book that everyone who wants and needs to get a good grasp of this stunning technology, and how the mind works, should have."

"Neuro AI" builds on Dr. Pradeep's decades-long experience in the field of consumer neuroscience, detailed in the titles "AI for Marketing and Product Innovation" (2019) and "The Buying Brain" (2010). Dr. Pradeep, a twice successful Silicon Valley entrepreneur, holds over 90 patents and previously founded NeuroFocus (acquired by Nielsen) to provide neurological testing for consumer research. He also founded BoardVantage (acquired by Nasdaq), to provide SaaS board governance software for boards of directors and executives.

To learn more about Sensori.Ai and "Neuro AI: How to Win the Minds of Consumers Using Neuroscience-Powered Gen AI," please visit sensori.ai. The book can be purchased through Amazon in the following regions:

About Sensori.Ai

Sensori.Ai is the only company in the world blending generative AI with mined data from the human nonconscious to develop new ways for brands to reach consumers and appeal to their deepest desires. Founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneur and consumer neuroscience expert Dr. A.K. Pradeep, the company works with most of the recognized global brands in the CPG, FMCG, and retail spaces. For more information, follow Sensori.Ai on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

SOURCE: Sensori.Ai




