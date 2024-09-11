Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fast Debt Recovery Specialist
Fast Debt Recovery Specialist Among First Licensed Under Singapore's New Debt Collection Rules
With their 100% compliance rate, Fast Debt Recovery Specialist achieves a significant milestone as one of the first Singapore debt collection agencies to receive a prestigious debt collection licence

SINGAPORE, Sept 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Fast Debt Recovery Specialist, Singapore's premier debt collection agency, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming one of the first to receive the newly implemented debt collection licence by the Singapore government. This certification underscores the agency's unwavering commitment to lawful and effective debt collection practices. In line with their business philosophy, "No one deserves to be a victim of broken promises," this licence further solidifies their dedication to ethical and transparent operations.

Founded in 2017, Fast Debt Recovery Specialist has rapidly grown to become the preferred collection partner for businesses and individuals seeking assistance with local debt collection. The agency distinguishes itself by blending personalised field visits with cutting-edge technology and a robust benchmarking system, ensuring transparency and accuracy in all operations. Their compliance rate exceeds 100%, and they maintain an impressive average debt collection rate of 72%.

In 2024, all debt collection agencies in Singapore are mandated to operate only with a valid debt collection licence awarded by the Singapore Police Force. Fast Debt Recovery Specialist is among the first agencies to receive this prestigious licence, which is reserved for agencies recognised for their dedication to lawful and effective debt collection practices. This endorsement is vital as it establishes Fast Debt Recovery Specialist as a legally compliant and trustworthy agency. It also reassures their clients, both locally and globally, of the integrity of their practices and their team in delivering collection services within Singapore.

The debt collection industry often faces unfavourable perceptions, even for legitimately credible agencies like Fast Debt Recovery Specialist, due to stigma and unethical practices that have surfaced in the news. By obtaining this licence, Fast Debt Recovery Specialist further elevates its credibility, assuring clients of their ethical practices.

"Receiving this licence is a testament to our dedication to compliant and transparent debt collection," said Ms. Lyn, Founder of Fast Debt Recovery Specialist. "We are committed to setting the highest standards in the industry."

Fast Debt Recovery Specialist offers a comprehensive range of debt collection services, combining personalised field visits with advanced technology. Ms. Lyn attributes their growth to their unique methodology. "Our approach includes a stringent employee vetting process and a robust benchmarking system that ensures transparency and accuracy in all our operations. By handling everything in-house, we empower our clients to protect their reputation more effectively, achieve higher satisfaction, and see better success rates."

Securing full payment through strategic guidance and authority collaboration

A car repair business engaged Fast Debt Recovery Specialist to recover a $3,600 debt from a customer who had defaulted on payment. The debt collection firm proposed an initial discounted first settlement of $1,888, which was promptly paid. During this meeting, the agency was unaware that the debtor had also reached out to an authority figure in an attempt to avoid further payment.

Shortly after, the client received a letter from this authority figure, a situation that could have been intimidating. However, with Fast Debt Recovery Specialist's expert advice and their experience in dealing with authorities, the client confidently navigated the incident. By leveraging on the agency's meticulous skip tracing, investigation, and strategic guidance, the authorities ruled that the debtor must pay the remaining $1,712, leading to the full recovery of $3,600. This case highlights Fast Debt Recovery Specialist's role as a credible and legitimate partner, capable of navigating complex situations while ensuring their clients' reputation and rightful financial interests are fully protected.

Fast Debt Recovery Specialist's expertise is further demonstrated through their handling of multiple debts involving the same company director across three separate cases.

"During the first visit, we discovered we were unable to contact the director as he had disappeared," Ms Lyn recounted. "However, through extensive skip-tracing, we located his guarantor, and, after some negotiation, the guarantor paid off the debt in cash."

A few months later, Fast Debt Recovery Specialist encountered the same debtor again, as other stakeholders were also pursuing him for unpaid debts.

"Fortunately, due to the good relationship we had built with his guarantor, we managed to locate the debtor," Ms Lyn shared. "Through amicable discussions, the director and his shareholder agreed to meet his financial obligations and took out a bank loan to settle his debt."

The total debt collected amounted to approximately $150,000.

These cases highlight Fast Debt Recovery Specialist's tenacity and strategic approach in ensuring debts are fully recovered, even in complex scenarios.

"With our newly acquired licence and unwavering commitment to excellence, Fast Debt Recovery Specialist is ready to assist even more businesses around the world with all their Singapore debt collection needs," Ms. Lyn added. "At Fast Debt Recovery Specialist, we firmly believe that 'No one deserves to be a victim of broken promises.' Contact us today to experience the difference."

Fast Debt Recovery Specialist is dedicated to providing top-tier debt collection services that are compliant, transparent, and effective. The agency's mission is to help businesses recover debts while maintaining the highest ethical standards.

Media Contact
Fast Debt Recovery Specialist
Website: https://fastdebtrecovery.info/
Phone: +65 6829 2148 / +65 9669 2349




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fast Debt Recovery Specialist

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Moody's Reaffirms GTJAI's 'Baa2' Long-term Issuer Rating with a 'Stable' Outlook  
Sept 11, 2024 17:28 HKT/SGT
Honda Begins Joint Research on AI Technologies with the Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi and Bombay to Further Advance Honda CI (Cooperative Intelligence)  
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 3:10:00 PM
EASD 2024 | HighTide Therapeutics Presents Oral Reports of Phase 2 Studies  
Sept 11, 2024 11:34 HKT/SGT
TR Capital Announces Appointment of Fourth Partner in Drive for Accelerated Growth  
Sept 11, 2024 10:42 HKT/SGT
Fast Debt Recovery Specialist Among First Licensed Under Singapore's New Debt Collection Rules  
Sept 11, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
New Book Reveals First Ever Neuroscience-Powered GenAI Tools Global Brands Are Using to Win Consumers  
Sept 10, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Nayax and A2Z Cust2Mate Unveil Disruptive On-Cart Payment Solution for Retail Shoppers  
Sept 10, 2024 19:30 HKT/SGT
Toronto Stock Exchange Unveils the 2024 TSX30, Recognizing the Companies Powering Canada's Economy  
Sept 10, 2024 19:09 HKT/SGT
YDC 2024 winners revealed in grand style  
Sept 10, 2024 18:24 HKT/SGT
Kincora Investor Presentation  
Sept 10, 2024 18:09 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
CISO FSI Online ANZ
12   September
Virtual
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT QATAR 2024
19   September
Qatar, UAE
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
24   September
Malaysia
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
26   September
Malaysia
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
CETA
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
MobilityX
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       