Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Ashes of the Kingdom
"Ashes of the Kingdom" Breaks Barriers to Captivate the World: Chinese Female-Oriented Games Showcase Global Impact

SINGAPORE, Sept 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, a Chinese female-oriented game, Ashes of the Kingdom, has been making waves across East Asia. With its exceptional artwork and unique storyline, it is overcoming language barriers and winning the hearts of players across East Asia and even globally.

At the AFA Anime Festival in Singapore, one particular character caught the attention of attendees – the striking and charismatic Sun Ce from Ashes of the Kingdom. This character has become a favorite among cosplay enthusiasts this year. After one Japanese cosplayer impersonated Sun Ce, a user commented, "He looks powerful and cool, I really like him."

Not only Sun Ce, but another character, Liu Bian, has also garnered much admiration. In a video featuring Liu Bian’s monologue, fans fervently discussed the plot, demanding faster localization translations. One even remarked, “I need to learn Chinese just to play this game.”

Ashes of the Kingdom, developed by Ling Xi Games and published by Qookka Games, was launched in 2023. It quickly rose to the top of the free game charts in Hong Kong and Macao and became one of the top downloads in several Southeast Asian countries. It was also shortlisted for Google's Best Storyline Game of the Year, marking a new highlight for China’s cultural export efforts.

So, what makes this game so captivating? First and foremost, its outstanding quality. Ashes of the Kingdom is a card-based narrative game with a female-centered storyline and rich Eastern aesthetics. It utilizes high-precision Live2D technology and cinematic camera work to create an immersive narrative experience for players. The game is set in a chaotic era, where the player assumes the role of the cross-dressing Prince of Guangling, who also leads the intelligence organization, Xiu Yi Lou. Players uncover hidden secrets beneath gentle appearances and experience intense emotional confrontations between equals. In China, several media outlets have praised the game as "irreplaceable," recognizing its uniqueness.

The allure of Ashes of the Kingdom extends beyond its stunning visuals and engaging plot to its rich infusion of Chinese culture. The game’s scenes, props, and music are steeped in Han cultural elements, sparking players' curiosity. On TikTok, a Vietnamese player translated the eyebrow-painting scene featuring Yuan Ji, garnering over ten thousand likes. The comment section buzzed with excitement, with viewers sharing that in Chinese culture, painting eyebrows is a way of expressing love. The Han-style music in the game has also left Vietnamese players in awe.

Beyond Southeast Asia, Ashes of the Kingdom seems to be spreading its influence worldwide. In the U.S., one player voluntarily translated the game into English, aiming to share the captivating plot with a wider audience.

In London, players dressed in Ashes of the Kingdom cosplay were spotted at landmarks like Big Ben and Trafalgar Square, drawing admiring glances from passersby.

The game’s influence has transcended the virtual world and entered the physical market. According to data from Taobao's overseas platform, Ashes of the Kingdom merchandise has been sold in over 120 countries and regions, particularly thriving in Asian markets. Consumers from Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand have shown a special preference for products such as apparel and stationery, reflecting the game’s IP influence far beyond the game itself.

In recent years, many Chinese games, like Genshin Impact and Black Myth: Wukong, have captured the attention of global players. These games are striving to become ambassadors of Chinese culture, showcasing the modern allure of an ancient civilization. The new trend sparked by Ashes of the Kingdom further demonstrates the growing strength of China’s gaming industry. Ashes of the Kingdom’s journey is far from over, and its legend is only just beginning. 

Email: marketinghk@qookkagames.com 

Website: https://www.qookkagames.global

 




Source: Ashes of the Kingdom
